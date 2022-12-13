Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Dairy Feed in Focus: A menu approach to improve your farm
The Dairy Feed in Focus program offers a menu approach for all size farms to improve conservation efforts. Dairy Stream host Mike Austin talks with Ricardo Costa, agricultural strategy manager at The Nature Conservancy, Mercedes Talvitie, farm sustainability analyst at Foremost Farms USA and Derek Jacobs, farm manager and one of the owners of Jacobs Hillview Dairy in Hilbert, Wisconsin about the program. They discuss efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through conservation practices, feed additives, targeted fertilization and the economic benefits of the program. Thank you to The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode.
Dairy groups enhance policy efforts with agricultural public affairs expert
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association (DBA) and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired a decorated leader in the agricultural policy space to serve as director of public affairs, a new role for the advocacy organizations. Karen Gefvert will direct and oversee external communications for DBA and...
Wisconsin Red Cross Strike Avoided
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A strike by Red Cross workers in Wisconsin has been avoided. Earlier this month, the union announced plans to go on strike, which was timed around the annual Holiday Blood Drive in Madison on December 23. Now, the union is announcing they’ve ratified a new contract...
Tripledemic Causes Strain on Health Facilities in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — With respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV circulating at high levels nationwide, and in Wisconsin, ThedaCare is urging community members to protect themselves this holiday season. Medical facilities are overwhelmed with the amount of patients requiring care while facing significant staff shortages. In fact,...
GB women keep bragging rights over Badgers
The Green Bay Phoenix women defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 70-60 at the Kress Center Wednesday night for their 4th straight win in the rivalry and 13th over the last 19 years. It was a tight contest through the first three quarters. Late in the third, Callie Genke knocked down a three point shot to give the Lady Phoenix a 44-38 lead heading to the final period. Genke’s old fashioned three point play finished off a run that put GB up 13 with 5 and a half minutes remaining. The Badgers got as close as 6 but Green Bay knocked down key free throws to get the final margin back to 10. Sophomore Maddie Schreiber put up a career high 19 points for the Phoenix, hitting 7 of 12 shots including three of the team’s five three point makes. Bailey Butler contributed 15 and Sydney Levy added 13 as Green Bay improves to 6-3 on the season. Julie Prosplishilova topped Wisconsin with 18 points and Brooke Schramek added 16 as the Badgers drop to 4-9 on the season.
Where Did The COVID Money Go ?
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – An audit raises questions about how the Evers administration has distributed federal COVID-19 relief funds. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau recommended the administration increase transparency over how it has decided to allocate a portion of the $3.7 billion. The audit also detailed the nearly $1.9 billion that had yet to go out the door as of June 30 and the Evers administration’s plans for those remaining funds.
Badgers win comfortably for a change
Nicknamed “Team Drama” by Head Coach Greg Gard for a series of nail biting victories to start the season, the Wisconsin Badgers played a strong second half and finally coasted to a win, beating Lehigh 78-56 at the Kohl Center Thursday night. It was a night headed for more drama as Lehigh was able to drive to the hoop consistently and they made big shots to carry a one point lead into the locker room. The visitors were up 43-38 early in the second half when the Badgers took off. Hitting 52% of their three point shots, Wisconsin found it’s rhythm and got balanced scoring to outscore Lehigh 40-13 over the game’s final 14 minutes. Stephen Crowl led the way with 15 points, Jordan Davis put up 14 and Tyler Wahl and Connor Essegian each chipped in with 13. The Badgers, ranked 22 in the AP poll, 23rd in the Coaches poll, improved to 9-2 on the season.
Tough start to Phoenix trip
The Green Bay Phoenix opened a seven game road trip with an 82-61 loss at the hands of St. Thomas University Tuesday night in Minneapolis. The Tommies built a 42-24 lead by halftime and the Phoenix could get no closer than 8 points the rest of the way. Cade Meyer had his second straight productive contest. After putting up a career high 25 last Saturday in a win over Kansas City, Meyer scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Brock Heffner added 14 and Zae Blake had 8 points with seven assists. Green Bay drops to 2-9 on the season and they’ll head to the west coast for a pair of games against Pac 12 opponents, taking on Stanford Friday night and Oregon State on Sunday.
Another Plea To Get Your Flu Shots
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – It’s not too late to get your flu shot. Tom Haupt is Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Department of Health Services. “The good point is RSV is on a decline. The bad news is that influenza is on a significant increase, and we anticipate that it will continue on for many more weeks before we actually start to plateau and start seeing a decrease.”
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
