4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Teen boy arrested for bringing gun into Ohio school parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week. According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting […]
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police on Friday released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead. The videos from three separate cameras show different angles of the Oct. 30 incident, but none of them show 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky being hit by gunfire. A suspect in the parking lot […]
Drive-thru Food Distribution Again at St. Peter Chillicothe
Help is available for Ross County residents struggling to put food on their table as grocery prices continue to rise. The St. Vincent de Paul Society is again hosting a Drive-thru Food Distribution Saturday, December 17, 10 am to 11:30 am. It's in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Suspect caught on camera during South High Street Walmart robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A robbery suspect was caught on camera loading stolen objects into a car outside of a far south Columbus Walmart. Police said the incident occurred at a Walmart on South High Street on Dec. 9 around 1:14 p.m. A male suspect was caught on camera...
Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Columbus man mistakenly released from jail charged in deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who weeks ago was mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail has been charged in a deadly gas station shooting that occurred late Tuesday night. According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by 10TV, detectives believe David Johnson III is one of three...
Police: Shots fired outside Columbus school hours after loaded gun found on grounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Columbus high school Wednesday afternoon, just hours after officers responded for a gun at the same school. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:43 p.m. at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of […]
Meet Darla, a foodie up for adoption in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Darla, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to feed her treats this holiday season. The 6-year-old pitbull mix came to the shelter in May and has been in and out since then. But while she’s been to a few homes, she […]
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Northwestern Ohio deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A northwestern Ohio deputy was killed in a crash in Pickaway County on Thursday. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call about a crash at the intersection of state Route 56 and state Route 104. A man driving a 2010 Dodge Ram...
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
2 teens charged in separate incidents for bringing guns onto Columbus school properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers have been charged in separate incidents for bringing firearms onto school properties in the last week. The first incident happened on Dec. 7 around 2:50 p.m. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the area of 2805 West Broad Street on the report of a large fight.
Hilltop gas station where man was gunned down during robbery, increasing security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A West Columbus gas station, where an expectant father was shot and killed trying to stop his friend from being robbed, has agreed with the City Attorney's Office to increase security. Andrew Combs, 21, died after being shot shortly before midnight on Dec. 13, in...
Man assisting friend during attempted robbery gunned down at Ohio Sunoco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday. At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in […]
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
