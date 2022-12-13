The new year is coming around the corner fast—and you are not alone in wondering what it will bring. This decade has been full of surprises so far (yes, that is an understatement) and astrology can be a lovely tool to peek through the unknown and catch a glimpse of what may lie ahead. For those contemplating starting a family, knowing the zodiac signs most likely to get pregnant in 2023 can provide some welcome guidance. Are you wondering if this is the year to start observing your cycle to increase your chances of conception? Or maybe you’re peeking up at...

4 DAYS AGO