ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn

A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence on Mt. Hope Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered on Mt. Hope Street in Boston early Thursday morning. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston

A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Mall security guard in Boston steps in to help Santa fill his sleigh

BOSTON — Johnny Bowden, a security guard at the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, brings the spirit of Christmas to families in need. He collects donations to buy toys for kids in the neighborhood before he transforms into Santa’s helper. He’s been doing it for more than a decade.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Meet Boston's newest giant head

The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lawrence Heating System Issue Sends at Least 11 to Hospital

A heating system at a building in Lawrence, Massachusetts, sent a number of people to the hospital Thursday, officials said. The Lawrence Fire Department initially called the problem a gas leak at the building on Lawrence Street near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, saying multiple people were taken to the hospital. A firefighter on the scene said at least 11 people were hospitalized.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies

BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy