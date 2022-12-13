Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
WCVB
Recent Green Line derailment shows MBTA's lack of transparency, report says
BOSTON — There's new criticism for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority over a lack of transparency regarding the notification of a train derailment, according to a report. A Green Line train derailed on Sunday, delaying service for more than six hours on part of the line, but the issue was...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
nbcboston.com
SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn
A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
whdh.com
Large police presence on Mt. Hope Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered on Mt. Hope Street in Boston early Thursday morning. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston
A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
WCVB
Mall security guard in Boston steps in to help Santa fill his sleigh
BOSTON — Johnny Bowden, a security guard at the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, brings the spirit of Christmas to families in need. He collects donations to buy toys for kids in the neighborhood before he transforms into Santa’s helper. He’s been doing it for more than a decade.
universalhub.com
Meet Boston's newest giant head
The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Heating System Issue Sends at Least 11 to Hospital
A heating system at a building in Lawrence, Massachusetts, sent a number of people to the hospital Thursday, officials said. The Lawrence Fire Department initially called the problem a gas leak at the building on Lawrence Street near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, saying multiple people were taken to the hospital. A firefighter on the scene said at least 11 people were hospitalized.
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
WCVB
Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies
BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
