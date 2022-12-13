Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Dairy groups enhance policy efforts with agricultural public affairs expert
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association (DBA) and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired a decorated leader in the agricultural policy space to serve as director of public affairs, a new role for the advocacy organizations. Karen Gefvert will direct and oversee external communications for DBA and...
Dairy Feed in Focus: A menu approach to improve your farm
The Dairy Feed in Focus program offers a menu approach for all size farms to improve conservation efforts. Dairy Stream host Mike Austin talks with Ricardo Costa, agricultural strategy manager at The Nature Conservancy, Mercedes Talvitie, farm sustainability analyst at Foremost Farms USA and Derek Jacobs, farm manager and one of the owners of Jacobs Hillview Dairy in Hilbert, Wisconsin about the program. They discuss efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through conservation practices, feed additives, targeted fertilization and the economic benefits of the program. Thank you to The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode.
Wisconsin Red Cross Strike Avoided
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A strike by Red Cross workers in Wisconsin has been avoided. Earlier this month, the union announced plans to go on strike, which was timed around the annual Holiday Blood Drive in Madison on December 23. Now, the union is announcing they’ve ratified a new contract...
Tripledemic Causes Strain on Health Facilities in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — With respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV circulating at high levels nationwide, and in Wisconsin, ThedaCare is urging community members to protect themselves this holiday season. Medical facilities are overwhelmed with the amount of patients requiring care while facing significant staff shortages. In fact,...
Wisconsin State Patrol Joins ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Holiday Campaign
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials are urging Wisconsin drivers to celebrate the holidays responsibly. The Wisconsin State Patrol is joining the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign to increase safety and awareness and decrease the amount of impaired drivers on the roads. Starting Friday through New Year’s...
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fatal Wednesday Crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday at about 10 p.m. the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a single...
Judge Orders Removal of Woman’s Dogs After Repeated Biting Incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court....
