Ask the Rov: We are driving through the night. Must we rent a hotel room to fulfill the mitzva of ner Chanuka?. Chazal instituted an obligation for each family or individual to light a menorah by their home.1 In addition, there is a personal obligation upon each person to see the candles (roeh) and express thanks to Hashem with the brachos of she’asa nissim (and shehecheyanu on the first night).

2 DAYS AGO