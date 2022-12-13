Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Lighting Menorah When Traveling
Ask the Rov: We are driving through the night. Must we rent a hotel room to fulfill the mitzva of ner Chanuka?. Chazal instituted an obligation for each family or individual to light a menorah by their home.1 In addition, there is a personal obligation upon each person to see the candles (roeh) and express thanks to Hashem with the brachos of she’asa nissim (and shehecheyanu on the first night).
anash.org
Take Part in Spreading the ‘Crown Jewel’ of Chassidus
Week after week, ‘The Weekly Farbrengen’ publication delivers pointed drops of living Chassidus to Yidden of all backgrounds across the globe. Take part in this incredible hafotzas hamayanos. Every week, many thousands from all different cities and experiences join together for a global farbrengen: The Weekly Farbrengen. The...
Comments / 0