SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Kelela Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “On the Run” Video: Watch
Kelela has shared a new clip for her latest single, “On the Run.” She’s also announced a short tour in support of her forthcoming album, Raven. Find her schedule and the Lee Wei Swee–directed video below. Raven is out February 10. In addition to “On the...
Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown Announces New Thanks for Coming Album
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and shared its title song. The follow-up to Blue Banisters is out March 10 via Interscope. The cover artwork lists various album contributors, including producers Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawson, as well as guests Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, and Tommy Genesis, engineer Laura Sisk, and others. Find the new song below.
Ukrainian Composer Heinali Announces New Album Kyiv Eternal, Shares Song: Listen
Ukrainian composer Oleh Shpudeiko has announced a new album under his electronic moniker Heinali: Kyiv Eternal is out February 24 via Injazero. The LP is a tribute to Ukraine and the city he loves. Listen to the album’s title song below. “After the Battle of Kyiv was over, many...
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Nakhane Announces New Album Bastard Jargon
South African musician Nakhane has announced a new album: Bastard Jargon is due March 3 via BMG. The follow-up to You Will Not Die will include all four songs from Nakhane’s brand new Leading Lines EP, which is out today. Take a listen to the new EP and find the Bastard Jargon tracklist artwork below.
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London
Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
The 7" Singles
When the crate arrived at my house containing every solo Paul McCartney single on vinyl, I admit at first I gaped in horror: 80 7-inches, 159 tracks, sealed in a pine box. Who is this for? Me, that’s who: a 41-year-old white guy whose version of the White Album, taped off of his father’s vinyl, hiccuped so badly he sang along to a skipping “I Will” for 25 years. The Beatles-industrial complex is a fearsome thing, and to be reckoning with projects this big, still falling out of the sky, is both exhausting—when will it ever end?—and slightly wondrous. This melting border, where bald IP-grab cynicism meets childhood wonder, has been expanding for my entire adult life. If there is a labored metaphor to be reached between the Beatles and Star Wars, that other endlessly renewing fount of nostalgia (hold tight), The 7" Singles Box is somewhere between Obi-Wan Kenobi (pointless, hollow) and Andor (unnecessary, but delightful).
The Smile Announce New Live Album
The Smile—the trio of Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood—have announced a new live album. The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) will be available digitally on Wednesday, December 14. All seven songs were recorded at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Check out the full tracklist and artwork for the live album below.
Helen Mirren Stars With Kendrick Lamar in New “Count Me Out” Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar’s got another new Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers music video. The latest visual, for “Count Me Out,” stars Helen Mirren, who plays the rapper’s therapist. Find the visual, co-directed by Lamar and Dave Free, below. The new “Count Me Out” clip follows Lamar’s...
Alvvays Share New Video for “Many Mirrors”: Watch
Alvvays have been outspoken fans of the video game Stardew Valley, and, now, the band has teamed up with the game’s creator, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, for a new music video. The “Many Mirrors” visual opens with a short title sequence before introducing two animated characters, who part ways with pieces of a star, journeying across various colorful landscapes before reuniting in the end. Check it out below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Gregg Turkington Remixes Animal Collective’s “Car Keys”: Listen
Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
Watch Paramore’s Video for New Song “The News”
Are back with “The News,” the latest song from their upcoming album, This Is Why. It’s the second single, following “This Is Why,” and it comes with a new music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. Check out “The News” below.
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
“Only in The”
Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.
Siouxsie Sioux Announces Return to Stage After 10 Years
Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees will return to the stage in 2023. Her first show since a 2013 Meltdown performance is set to take place at Latitude Festival in the East of England on July 23. Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra are headlining the festival, which begins on July 20.
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, For Tracy Hyde, Boldy James & Cuns, and Your Old Droog. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
