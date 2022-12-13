Read full article on original website
MSU officially names Zach Arnett head coach
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State officially named Zach Arnett head football coach on Thursday. Reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that MSU and Arnett had agreed to terms. Arnett is now the 35th head coach in MSU football history. The four-year contract — the maximum length allowed under Mississippi law —...
Reports: Zach Arnett expected to be named MSU head coach
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have agreed to terms to make him the new head football coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger reported the same. MSU named Arnett interim head coach when Mike Leach was hospitalized on...
MSU to hold Leach memorial service on Dec. 20
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A public memorial service will be held for head football coach Mike Leach. According to Mississippi State University, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. Doors to the coliseum will open at noon. Leach died Monday night...
UW-Madison student crowned Miss America
MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Voters in Pontotoc say no to medical marijuana
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - It looks like medical marijuana won't be grown, sold or distributed in Pontotoc County or the City of Pontotoc. City of Pontotoc voters made their voices heard on Thursday. For - 113. Against - 412. County residents rejected the same on Tuesday.
Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays. Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.
Watch out for burglars this holiday season
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes. Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year. Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..
Pet of the Week - Alice
Alice is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 16, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Chickasaw County constable buys bicycles for kids in his community
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - This time of year, people are finding ways to give back to their communities. One local Chickasaw County constable is going the extra mile for kids in his community. Over the last months, Constable Billy Voyles purchased bikes for kids in need. Voyles has been doing...
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka
HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. The bogus check was for $275 and was...
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County. Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County. Ultimately, 845 people voted for...
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
Barber partners with non-profit to help children this Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Steven Vanzant, the owner of Vanzant Barbershop Lounge in Tupelo, has partnered with a local non-profit to spread joy during the holidays. The non-profit is called Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. Memory Carouthers founded it. She and Vanzant are delivering toys to families in...
