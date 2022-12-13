ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions

A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
HOLLIS, NH
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn

A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
LYNN, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thelocalne.ws

One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley

ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
ROWLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents

ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
ATHOL, MA
WMUR.com

1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
NASHUA, NH
WMTW

Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy