Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released
A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
nbcboston.com
NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions
A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
Dog Dies In Medfield Rollover Crash Involving Doggie Daycare Van: Officials
One dog has died following a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Medfield this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.The crash happened on Route 109 outside of the Shaw's Plaza around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Tweets from Medfield Fire and Medfield Police. Be advised …
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
nbcboston.com
SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn
A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
WCVB
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
thelocalne.ws
One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley
ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
whdh.com
Service temporarily suspended after elderly driver drives down Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”. The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations. Green Line service had to be...
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
Children, First Responders Among 11 Hospitalized Due To Lawrence Gas Leak
Multiple people, including two children and two first responders, were hospitalized due to a gas leak in Lawrence, reports and officials said. Firefighters responded to a building at 157 Lawrence Street on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15, the Lawrence Fire Department confirmed to Daily …
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents
ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
WMUR.com
1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
Comments / 0