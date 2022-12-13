ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Approaching 1,000 NHL Games Together

Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
NBC Chicago

Chase Claypool ‘in Pretty Good Shape' Learning Bears Offense, Per Luke Getsy

Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.
NBC Chicago

Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP

Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

