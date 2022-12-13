Read full article on original website
Podcast: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Approaching 1,000 NHL Games Together
Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.
Blackhawks Prospect Alex Vlasic to Miss 6 Weeks With Fibula Fracture
Hawks prospect Alex Vlasic to miss 6 weeks with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman prospect Alex Vlasic is expected to miss six weeks with a right fibula fracture, the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday morning. Vlasic has six points (one goal, five assists) through 21 games...
Hub Arkush Appears on Pro Football Weekly; Updates on Health, Life
Hub Arkush gives update on Pro Football Weekly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Aug. 15, Hub Arkush, analyst and owner of Pro Football Weekly (PFW), suffered a near-fatal heart attack while covering Bears training camp. Four months later, he joined Pro Football Weekly alongside his son (Arthur), Dan...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Drop 9th Straight at Home to Golden Knights
10 observations: Hawks drop 9th straight at home to Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 at the United Center on Thursday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks were 4-2-1 with a goal differential of +2 in...
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Latest Loss: ‘We Played Like (Expletive)'
DeRozan on latest loss: 'We played like (expletive)' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan didn’t mince words. “We played like (expletive),” he said. Zach LaVine called the Chicago Bulls’ embarrassing 114-91 home loss to the New York Knicks “terrible.”. How low can the Bulls...
Derrick Rose Receives ‘Unreal' Reception From Bulls Fans in Latest Return
Rose receives latest 'unreal' reception from Bulls fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By the time the fourth quarter of Friday's game passed its midpoint, Chicago Bulls fans in attendance to witness a 23-point loss to the New York Knicks were done trying to egg their team on. Even...
Zach Wilson to Start for Jets vs. Lions, Mike White Out With Rib Injury
Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions, Mike White out with rib injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Jets are making another move at quarterback. Just three weeks after benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, the Jets will start Wilson in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.
Tom Thibodeau Believes Bulls Should Retire Derrick Rose's Jersey Number
Thibodeau believes Bulls should retire Rose's jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Asked if he believes the Chicago Bulls should one day retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1, Tom Thibodeau first qualified by saying the question is best directed to the Bulls organization. But the former Bulls head coach...
Chase Claypool ‘in Pretty Good Shape' Learning Bears Offense, Per Luke Getsy
Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.
Bears' Eddie Jackson Reports He Will Not Need Surgery on Lisfranc
Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13....
Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP
Injury report: Chase Claypool DNP with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ illness headlined the Bears injury report on Wednesday, but the team was without another playmaker at practice. Chase Claypool did not participate with a knee injury. Claypool hurt his knee partway through Week...
‘It Began to Destroy Me:' Ex-NBA Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires From Basketball at 22
NBA free-agent guard Tyrell Terry announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 22 in an Instagram post on Thursday. Terry, who was a second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, cited the anxiety that basketball caused him while explaining his decision to step away from the game he's "fallen out of love with."
Bulls Run Off Home Floor in Fourth Quarter by Rival Knicks
10 observations: Bulls suffer second half rout to Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls were run off their home court by the New York Knicks Friday night, losing the second half 56-38 en route to a 114-91 loss. They have now lost six of their last...
