Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police on Friday released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead. The videos from three separate cameras show different angles of the Oct. 30 incident, but none of them show 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky being hit by gunfire. A suspect in the parking lot […]
WSYX ABC6
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
Grove City Thanksgiving burglary suspect from Columbus
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving. “Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which […]
WSYX ABC6
'He was a hero,' Family and friends remember Andrew Combs, killed at Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He was a hero," Andrew Comb's girlfriend Victoria Perez said. "He tried to stop something that wasn’t going to be able to be stopped." On Friday, family and friends of Combs gathered for a vigil at the Sunoco gas station in the Hilltop, where Columbus police said he was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
Man accused of pointing gun at Columbus Walmart employees during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store. The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing […]
WSYX ABC6
Hilltop gas station where man was gunned down during robbery, increasing security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A West Columbus gas station, where an expectant father was shot and killed trying to stop his friend from being robbed, has agreed with the City Attorney's Office to increase security. Andrew Combs, 21, died after being shot shortly before midnight on Dec. 13, in...
Teen boy arrested for bringing gun into school parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week. According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting […]
WSYX ABC6
Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
WSYX ABC6
Two 17-year-olds charged with bringing guns on property of separate Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two 17-year-olds were charged Wednesday after bringing guns onto the property of two different schools. The first incident happened just before 1 p.m. at Linden-McKinely STEM Academy. Police said they responded to a report of a student who brought a handgun into...
Man assisting friend during attempted robbery gunned down at Ohio Sunoco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday. At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in […]
WSYX ABC6
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
Police: Shots fired outside Columbus school hours after loaded gun found on grounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Columbus high school Wednesday afternoon, just hours after officers responded for a gun at the same school. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:43 p.m. at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of […]
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old killed in gas station shooting in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A customer who interrupted an attempted robbery at a gas station in the Hilltop was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 2725 West Broad Street just before midnight. They discovered Andrew Combs, 21, was shot...
One man dead after crash in Eastmoor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
Man shot several times on the way to his car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
WSYX ABC6
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Suspect held man at gunpoint moments before Circleville drug search, police say
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Circleville police officers served a high-risk search warrant that revealed an illegal drug manufacturing operation. After sweeping the residence on the 100 block of East Mill Street, police arrested three people — Shannon Speakman, Collin Washburn and Montana Cochenour — all of whom were charged […]
cwcolumbus.com
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
