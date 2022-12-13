ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Grove City burglary suspect identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City Thanksgiving burglary suspect from Columbus

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving. “Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WDTN

Teen boy arrested for bringing gun into school parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week. According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old killed in gas station shooting in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A customer who interrupted an attempted robbery at a gas station in the Hilltop was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 2725 West Broad Street just before midnight. They discovered Andrew Combs, 21, was shot...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after crash in Eastmoor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot several times on the way to his car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect held man at gunpoint moments before Circleville drug search, police say

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Circleville police officers served a high-risk search warrant that revealed an illegal drug manufacturing operation. After sweeping the residence on the 100 block of East Mill Street, police arrested three people — Shannon Speakman, Collin Washburn and Montana Cochenour — all of whom were charged […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
AMANDA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy