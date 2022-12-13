ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?

I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Details on Mid-Week Severe Weather, Flooding Threat for Alabama

Our team is closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Wednesday into the evening hours. There will be a strong cold front that will move into and across the Yellowhammer State that could bring showers and thunderstorms "over the state for a prolonged period, with rainfall rates high enough for a localized flooding threat. Severe thunderstorms may also be possible,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

6 Alabama Towns That Are Surprisingly Real Places

There are plenty of places across the globe that have weird names. Some of these names, people wouldn't even believe they're real places. Alabama isn't the only state with town names that are outrageous. According to Far and Wide, there are weird town names in plenty of other states like Tennessee, Wyoming, and even Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine

Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

New Alabama Laws For 2023 That You Should Know

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
95.3 The Bear

Governor Kay Ivey Bans TikTok on State-Issued Devices and Networks

Governor Kay Ivey has banned the use of TikTok on state-issued networks and devices, reportedly as a means to protect Alabama from Chinese infiltration. Governor Ivey issued a memo to the heads of state agencies Tuesday evening, banning the use of the social media platform on any device provided or network operated by the state government.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy