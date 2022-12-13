(KTLA) – Doritos has launched “Doritos After Dark,” a unique array of dishes that will be delivered to doorsteps in select cities this holiday season. The limited-time menu will be available from Dec. 16 until Dec. 21. Residents in New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas can order the from the new menu beginning at 4 p.m. on select days, according to a press release.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO