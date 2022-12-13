Albany Police warn of social media transaction robberies

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department is warning people of the area of several robberies that have taken place from products sold on social media sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, etc. During these alleged robberies, the buyer and seller agree to meet at a specific location, and the seller has the items forcibly taken from them without payment.

With the increase in popularity and convenience of buying and selling items online, the Albany Police Department is encouraging both parties to pick a safe place for the exchange to occur. Albany P.D. is offering their police station lobbies, which are open 24/7, and are available to prevent these kinds of thefts.

