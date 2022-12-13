Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including more Santa brunches, Chanukah at the Park and more. The time will come this holiday season when you need to bring finger food. It might be a potluck or it might be a cocktail party. “Oh, we’re all just bringing a little something from home.” The pressure! Here at Edible Orlando, we’ve got your back. The latest print edition has four recipes for low-impact party dishes you can make ahead, including miso-soy Chex mix and the pickled shrimp up at the top of the page.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO