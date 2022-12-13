Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Related
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
Here’s a peek at Epcot’s next attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co., revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Dec 17-23
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including more Santa brunches, Chanukah at the Park and more. The time will come this holiday season when you need to bring finger food. It might be a potluck or it might be a cocktail party. “Oh, we’re all just bringing a little something from home.” The pressure! Here at Edible Orlando, we’ve got your back. The latest print edition has four recipes for low-impact party dishes you can make ahead, including miso-soy Chex mix and the pickled shrimp up at the top of the page.
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
themeparktourist.com
8 Refurbishments And Closures Happening Now At Universal Orlando Resort (UPDATED December 2022)
It is important for guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort to know which rides and attractions are closed for refurbishment or for another reason to avoid disappointment. It can be difficult to keep up to date with the changing schedules so we are collating the current list of refurbishments planned for Universal Orlando Resort during December and beyond.
The Dolly Llama Opens Newest Location In Orlando
The Winter Garden location is the fourth location to open as part of the concept’s aggressive and immediate 45-store franchise expansion plan across the country
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Under Tornado Watch Until 4PM
Walt Disney World and the surrounding areas are currently under a tornado watch until 4:00 p.m. A tornado watch means that conditions are such that a tornado could form. If a tornado warning is issued, that means a tornado has formed. Most of Walt Disney World is in Orange County....
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Popculture
'Minions' Attractions Officially Replacing 2 Universal Studios Favorites
Guests heading to Universal Orlando Resort next year will have the opportunity to step into the world of Minions. Following the closure of Shrek 4-D in January 2022, and amid continued rumors about a possible replacement, fans finally know what will replace the beloved attraction. On Dec. 8, Universal announced that a new attraction called Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast will take up the space previously occupied by Shrek 4-D. The attraction will be part of a larger Minions-themed area of the park which will also involve a revamp of the current Monsters Café.
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Dreams on pointe: Ormond Beach ballerina to star as sugar plum fairy at the Peabody Auditorium
When Taylor Falb first saw a Russian ballet production of Swan Lake at 8 years old, she set her sights on a future full of pointe shoes. Everything about the ballet inspired her. "Watching the story be told through movement, even little 8 year old me could comprehend it," Falb...
orangeobserver.com
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology celebrates grand opening in Winter Garden
Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology recently celebrated its grand opening in Winter Garden. The privately owned medical practices are known for having served the Central Florida area for 25 years. The businesses offer services and specialties including gynecology and women's health, obstetrics, mental health screening, prenatal care, and infertility counseling. The...
kennythepirate.com
Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions
The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
My Favorite Orlando Restaurants
Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
wrif.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide goes National….AGAIN!
Funny, dangerous, and viral are some of the ways to describe the Belle Isle giant slide. And now it’s national again on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel did a best of clips and the Belle Isle giant slide was in there along with 9 other contestants. Belle Isle took the win and GmacCash, famous for his song about the slide, performed on the show.
aroundosceola.com
Susana’s Café brings new feel to classic Kissimmee eatery
A staple for comfort food in downtown Kissimmee, in the shadow of the Osceola County Courthouse, is officially back open with a (slightly) new name but with all the charm it’s had since originally opening 20 years ago. Susan’s Courthouse Café, at the corner of Orlando Avenue and Bryan...
Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour
Orlando audiences must have been “nice” this year, because Puerto Rican rapper and Reggaetón legend Daddy Yankee is bringing his “La Última Vuelta” tour to Orlando for a second go-’round. Dubbed the King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is one of the foremost ambassadors for the Latin genre worldwide. The superstar has become a household name with iconic hits like “Gasolina,” “Despacito” and “Con Calma.” La Última Vuelta is purportedly the rapper’s final tour, coming on the heels of his announcement of an imminent retirement earlier this year.
aroundosceola.com
Festival of Lights makes the season bright again
The Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday at the Kissimmee Festival of Lights Parade. The parade returned to Broadway in downtown to rekindle all the magic of the holidays. Thousands anticipated the annual tradition and lined the street some two hours prior to the parade. Prior to the parade,...
Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank
A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles. The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
Comments / 0