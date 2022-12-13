Read full article on original website
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Elections Commission suspends elections administrator with pay
Beleaguered Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush has been suspended with pay from his job as Liberty County Elections Administrator following a decision by the Liberty County Elections Commission on Tuesday. Bush is employed as Elections Administrator and volunteers for the Housing Authority board. The five-member elections commission –...
Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District position for The Woodlands left vacant after John Yoars deemed ineligible to hold office
Kristen Fancher, legal counsel for the LSGCD, joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss the issue with allowing John Yoars to take his position on the board. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District swore in members of the board Dec. 13 whose terms expired as of the...
fox26houston.com
Jack Cagle departs as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Harris County
How will Harris County taxpayers be affected by changes in Commissioners Court?. Former Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, a major voice in Harris County government for more than a decade is moving on. This after losing a tight race for re-election. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with Cagle, who took part in his final meeting of the commissioner’s court.
houstonfoodbank.org
GOVERNMENT RELATIONS: Houston Food Bank to be present at State Legislature Session to reflect the needs of our neighbors.
Ever wonder who decides how much your property taxes will go up? Or who decides how much funding our public education system gets? Or overall, when all state laws go into effect?. The Texas Legislature is the lawmaking body for the State of Texas, which consists of two chambers: The...
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Southern University locked in legal dispute with police chief who’s still working despite being placed on leave
Texas Southern University placed its police chief on paid administrative leave the same day she was granted a temporary restraining order against the school to prevent such an action from being taken against her. Now the historically Black university in Houston's Third Ward is locked in a legal battle with...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Political opponent of Texas Congressman Randy Weber accused of threatening to kill him
A longtime political opponent of U.S. Rep. Randy Weber has been arrested and accused of threatening to kill the Southeast Texas congressman, according to documents filed this month in federal court. Douglas Keith Casey, 68, who has run for United States Congress multiple times under the name Keith Casey, has...
Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses
When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
PLANetizen
Houston Becoming a Region of Renters
The Houston region, famous for single-family sprawl, is quickly becoming a region of renters, reports Kennedy Sessions in the Houston Chronicle. “Overall, 58 percent of Houstonians and 45 percent of Harris County residents rent their homes, according to a 2021 census data report,” Sessions writes. The region saw...
Investigation underway after explicit images shown in Harris County courtrooms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Explicit images were shown in several Harris County courtrooms Tuesday morning. Officials are calling it a "zoom bombing incident." The county's court officials said in a statement that "the incidents were quickly reported to court administrative staff, and the feeds were immediately shut down." This...
8 men, 4 from Houston area, indicted in $114 million securities fraud scheme
Eight men, four of them from the Houston area, were federally indicted with conspiracy to commit securities fraud for a “pump-and-dump” scheme through social media, according to the Justice Department.
Historic Imperial Sugar Company building is the focus of possible a re-use plan
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big part of Sugar Land’s past is at the center of a project just getting off the ground. "This was our start,” said Sugar Land Deputy Director of Economic Development Devon Rodriguez. The city recently started discussing with the community a potential...
Brazoria County resident complains of swarming mosquitoes, so when will it end?
Experts share ways to make your yard as inhabitable as possible to those pesky mosquitoes.
Dickinson City Council approves fund to help relocate tenants forced out of apartments deemed unsafe
Tenants at the Creekside Apartments were forced to move out amid unsafe conditions. Now, the city passed a resolution that would give residents money to help with the move.
houstonpublicmedia.org
University of Houston removes dean focused on racial disparities, LGBTQ+ outcomes and immigrant experiences in social system
A University of Houston academic has been removed as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work. Alan Dettlaff served in the position for seven years. His research examined racial disparities and immigrant experiences in the welfare system, as well as how to improve the social safety net for LGBTQ youth.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
KHOU
'Pathetic' | Text messages, emails show Houston city leaders' frustration over boil water notice
HOUSTON — Text messages and emails revealed frustration inside Houston City Hall as leaders grappled with how to handle a boil water notice for 2 million customers last month. KHOU11 Investigates obtained the documents through an open records request. They include correspondence between Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock,...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Click2Houston.com
Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud
SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
WFAA
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2019. While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of...
Comments / 0