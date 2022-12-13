ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Elections Commission suspends elections administrator with pay

Beleaguered Liberty County Housing Authority President Klint Bush has been suspended with pay from his job as Liberty County Elections Administrator following a decision by the Liberty County Elections Commission on Tuesday. Bush is employed as Elections Administrator and volunteers for the Housing Authority board. The five-member elections commission –...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District position for The Woodlands left vacant after John Yoars deemed ineligible to hold office

Kristen Fancher, legal counsel for the LSGCD, joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss the issue with allowing John Yoars to take his position on the board. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District swore in members of the board Dec. 13 whose terms expired as of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Jack Cagle departs as Precinct 4 Commissioner for Harris County

How will Harris County taxpayers be affected by changes in Commissioners Court?. Former Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, a major voice in Harris County government for more than a decade is moving on. This after losing a tight race for re-election. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with Cagle, who took part in his final meeting of the commissioner’s court.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Klein ISD

Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses

When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
KLEIN, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Becoming a Region of Renters

The Houston region, famous for single-family sprawl, is quickly becoming a region of renters, reports Kennedy Sessions in the Houston Chronicle. “Overall, 58 percent of Houstonians and 45 percent of Harris County residents rent their homes, according to a 2021 census data report,” Sessions writes. The region saw...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud

SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
SPRING, TX

