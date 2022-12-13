Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Popculture
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem. While boasting a chic 10-3 record through 14 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings somehow own the NFL’s worst defense via yards allowed to opponents. The Vikings stop the run reasonably well but leak like a sieve in the secondary. Naturally, for a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update
Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning
Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
atozsports.com
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“Eventually We’ll Be There:” Ed Donatell Preaches Patience & Urgency
By this point, Vikings fans likely aren’t feeling particularly patient with the defense. Fan concerns aside, Ed Donatell expounded the importance of continuing to work through their defensive processes in his press conference earlier today. Over close to 12 minutes, Donatell fielded a myriad of questions about the recent...
Vikings Can Fix Mired Defense en Route to Division Title
Vikings Can Fix Mired Defense en Route to Division Title. In his first year as Vikings head coach, Kevin O’Connell has been the ultimate diplomat who does not publicly call out his coaches or players. That is until this week after the Vikings defense was gashed for over 400 yards in a fifth straight game.
