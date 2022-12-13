ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade

How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning

Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news

The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
