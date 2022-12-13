ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Congress votes to spend more time together

SENATE MAGIC — That special something that gets the Senate to move at lightning speed to avoid a Friday session was on display last night. The chamber cranked through amendment and final-passage votes on the one-week federal funding patch, a whole day before the deadline. The new date to avoid a holiday season government shutdown is next Friday, Dec. 23.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What Africa wants from Biden

HABEMUS OMNIBUS (ALMOST) — Congressional negotiators announced late Tuesday they had reached agreement on a “framework” for fiscal year 2023 spending, clearing the way for passage of an omnibus appropriations package before Christmas. Appropriators are not expected to reveal detailed top-line spending levels until a bill is...
CNN

There is a spending outline in Congress. Now what?

Tuesday night's announcement that Senate and House negotiators secured an agreement on the omnibus spending bill framework is a big deal. With just a few legislative days to go before Christmas, aides and members were growing nervous that Congress was walking right up to the point of no return where there simply wasn't going to be enough time to pull this together before December 23.
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

Former House Speaker John Boehner tears up at Pelosi portrait unveiling

Former House Speaker John Boehner paid a tearful tribute to Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday at the unveiling of her official portrait in the U.S. Capitol. Boehner, R-Ohio, who had a reputation for frequently tearing up when he was speaker, offered warm words for Pelosi, D-Calif., the outgoing speaker, who has often been demonized by GOP lawmakers.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License

Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Viktor Bout’s Lawyer Confirms That Trump Passed on Deal for Paul Whelan, Skewers Don Jr.’s Tweet About ‘Terrorist’ Client

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. Last week, the United States released Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout from prison in order to free WBNA star Brittney Griner. Now, Bout’s lawyer has confirmed reports that former President Donald Trump rejected a proposed prisoner swap that would have released former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is still languishing in a Russian prison.
NBC News

Jan. 6 continues to stain GOP, text messages show

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday … Congressional negotiators reach a deal on framework to fund government. ... Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell attributes midterm losses to “candidate quality” problems of Trump-backed nominees. ... President Biden hosts U.S.-Africa summit and addresses the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. ... Scientists, U.S. officials celebrate fusion breakthrough. ... And it was 10 years ago today when the tragic Newtown, Conn., school shooting took place.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

House committee raises ‘concerns’ over Trump storage unit in letter to National Archives

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has sent a letter to the National Archives expressing “concerns” about the possibility of additional presidential materials remaining at a storage facility in Florida after at least two documents with classified markings were found at the unit in West Palm Beach last week.  Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) addressed…
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Hill

Biden gets personal during victory lap on burn pits law

President Biden on Friday took a victory lap for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service. “I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not…
NEW CASTLE, DE

