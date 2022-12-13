Read full article on original website
Congress votes to spend more time together
SENATE MAGIC — That special something that gets the Senate to move at lightning speed to avoid a Friday session was on display last night. The chamber cranked through amendment and final-passage votes on the one-week federal funding patch, a whole day before the deadline. The new date to avoid a holiday season government shutdown is next Friday, Dec. 23.
POLITICO Playbook: What Africa wants from Biden
HABEMUS OMNIBUS (ALMOST) — Congressional negotiators announced late Tuesday they had reached agreement on a “framework” for fiscal year 2023 spending, clearing the way for passage of an omnibus appropriations package before Christmas. Appropriators are not expected to reveal detailed top-line spending levels until a bill is...
There is a spending outline in Congress. Now what?
Tuesday night's announcement that Senate and House negotiators secured an agreement on the omnibus spending bill framework is a big deal. With just a few legislative days to go before Christmas, aides and members were growing nervous that Congress was walking right up to the point of no return where there simply wasn't going to be enough time to pull this together before December 23.
Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell for losing Georgia runoffs and says it's 'extremely insulting' she wasn't used more by Walker campaign
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Steve Bannon that it was "extremely insulting" that she wasn't invited to more of Walker's campaign events.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Former House Speaker John Boehner tears up at Pelosi portrait unveiling
Former House Speaker John Boehner paid a tearful tribute to Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday at the unveiling of her official portrait in the U.S. Capitol. Boehner, R-Ohio, who had a reputation for frequently tearing up when he was speaker, offered warm words for Pelosi, D-Calif., the outgoing speaker, who has often been demonized by GOP lawmakers.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership
Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
Justice Department charges Washington state man who allegedly threatened members of Congress
The Justice Department has brought federal charges against a Washington state man who allegedly made multiple threats against members of Congress, using antisemitic slurs and saying he would "murder" lawmakers.
The View's Ana Navarro says 'celebrities in Russia' Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson can rescue Paul Whelan
The View host Ana Navarro slammed Republicans on Monday who expressed concern over President Joe Biden's prisoner swap, trading a Russian arms dealer for WNBA player Brittney Griner.
From Boehner to Schumer, former and current lawmakers gathered to see Nancy Pelosi's portrait unveiled for the Speaker's Lobby.
"One of the things that I will forever admire is how you always kept your caucus united, " Schumer said to Pelosi. What's happening: Lawmakers and staffers gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol as Nancy Pelosi unveiled her portrait — set to become the first female portrait in the Speaker's Lobby.
Viktor Bout’s Lawyer Confirms That Trump Passed on Deal for Paul Whelan, Skewers Don Jr.’s Tweet About ‘Terrorist’ Client
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. Last week, the United States released Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout from prison in order to free WBNA star Brittney Griner. Now, Bout’s lawyer has confirmed reports that former President Donald Trump rejected a proposed prisoner swap that would have released former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is still languishing in a Russian prison.
Jan. 6 continues to stain GOP, text messages show
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday … Congressional negotiators reach a deal on framework to fund government. ... Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell attributes midterm losses to “candidate quality” problems of Trump-backed nominees. ... President Biden hosts U.S.-Africa summit and addresses the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. ... Scientists, U.S. officials celebrate fusion breakthrough. ... And it was 10 years ago today when the tragic Newtown, Conn., school shooting took place.
House committee raises ‘concerns’ over Trump storage unit in letter to National Archives
The House Oversight and Reform Committee has sent a letter to the National Archives expressing “concerns” about the possibility of additional presidential materials remaining at a storage facility in Florida after at least two documents with classified markings were found at the unit in West Palm Beach last week. Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) addressed…
Biden gets personal during victory lap on burn pits law
President Biden on Friday took a victory lap for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service. “I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not…
