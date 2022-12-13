Putnam County Executive-Elect Kevin Byrne announced the appointment of James “Jim” Burpoe as Deputy County Executive for the incoming Byrne Administration. Burpoe has an extensive background in both the public and private sectors, leading government and businesses in implementing cost-savings and efficiency measures. Burpoe currently serves as the Commissioner of General Services for Orange County where he has streamlined government operations, saving taxpayers millions of dollars annually while enhancing processes and services throughout the county. He also spearheaded the consolidation of Orange County’s Information Technology and Purchasing Departments, leading to additional efficiencies and better enabling the government to serve the people. In addition to his years of service in county government, his background includes building and managing his own multi-million dollar retail technology start-up company, as well as his time in public service as a law enforcement officer and U.S. Army veteran. As Putnam’s new Deputy County Executive, Burpoe will be instrumental in implementing a more efficient, streamlined and transparent government.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO