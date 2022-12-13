Read full article on original website
Applications Sought for Ridgefield’s Next Poet Laureate
Poet and educator Barb Jennes’ three-year tenure as the inaugural Ridgefield Poet Laureate will end in March 2023. Jennes was selected in April 2020 for this Town-appointed position which was created to “promote an appreciation for poetry for the solace, enjoyment and delight of Ridgefield residents.”. “As Ridgefield's...
United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work
United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Wilton Library and Wilton School District Explore Climate Change and Meaning of Community for Wilton Reads 2023
Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass is this year’s selection Wilton's community-wide reading program. Wilton Library is pleased to announce that Vigil Harbor has been chosen as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program. Vigil Harbor by National Book Award winner Julia Glass...
SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Gail Buggy Art
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Gail Buggy...
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Ridgefield resident Wendy Lionetti to receive Spirit of Dr. King award at Playhouse celebration on January 16
On Monday, January 16, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm, the Town of Ridgefield will present the 27th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, honoring the legacy of the great civil rights leader with an awards ceremony, speakers and performances. The Spirit of Dr. King Community Service Award is presented...
CT Green Leaf Ribbon Cutting at North Stratfield Elementary School
Fairfield, CT - On December 9, North Stratfield Elementary officially became a certified Connecticut Green LEAF School. There are currently 146 Green Leaf schools in Connecticut and North Stratfield is now the fourth public school in Fairfield to receive this title. The others in Fairfield include Osborn Hill, McKinley and Mill Hill elementary schools.
Greenwich Public Schools Appoint Cara Vitolo Assistant Principal at Glenville School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Ms. Cara Vitolo as assistant principal at Glenville School, effective January 3. Ms. Vitolo replaces Ms. Barbara Brennan Oxer, who is leaving GPS after 20 years of dedicated service. Ms. Vitolo will support the entire Glenville community, assisting in the development and achievement of school goals and objectives, while advocating on behalf of all students.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
Holiday Collection Efforts Initiated to Support Refugee Families
HARTFORD, CT – State Representatives Jennifer Leeper (D–Fairfield) and Kate Farrar (D–West Hartford) are encouraging donation efforts for refugee families through holiday collections sponsored by Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI) and Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS). Previously both Representative Leeper and Representative Farrar were...
Three days left to VOTE for your favorite holiday light display in Ridgefield! Founders Hall-iday Light Fight is making our community sparkle!
The Founders Hall-iday Light Fight magic is making Ridgefield sparkle and there are THREE days left to cast your vote for your favorite holiday light display!. VOTE through Sunday, December 18 with a donation to Founders Hall!. And don't worry! If you’re not able to view the light display in...
Local High School Student Wins $300,000 to Attend Bowdoin College
Franceska Drejaj had a busy week. The Brewster High School senior presented a policy paper to Governor Hochul, sang at the All-State Music Festival in Rochester, and found out she won a four-year scholarship to Bowdoin College worth more than $300,000. “It’s like I won the lottery!” said Drejaj....
Redding Home for Sale: 951 North Park Avenue Extension
Most impressive custom-built home on a park-like 2.05 acres with over 600 feet of stone walls, flowering gardens, mature trees, and protected woodlands directly across the street, yet just 62 miles to Midtown. Impeccable craftsmanship inside and out with Belgian block lined drive; 3 car garage; bay window with standing seam copper roof; 2x6 construction; moldings, built-ins, wainscot and transom windows; plus abundant outdoor living spaces including expansive bluestone patio and covered porches.
Green Building Award in Sustainable Design & Construction Awarded to 24 Owenoke Park
The Town of Westport and Sustainable Westport announced today that 24 Owenoke Park is the 2022 recipient of The Westport Green Building Award for Achievement in Sustainable Design and Construction. Team:. Owners: Keith & Kate Melnick. Architect: Jack Franzen. Builder: John & Steve Segerson, Pam Brennan, Segerson Builders. Interior Designer:...
Milford Resident Katelyn Griffin Presents New Product Design at the Western New England University's 8th Annual Product Innovation Showcase
Katelyn Griffin, working toward a BSBA in Marketing Communication/Advertising, is among more than 100 students who presented their Product Development and Innovation projects at the Product Innovation Showcase held in Rivers Memorial Hall on December 8th on the University campus. The Product Innovation Showcase is the culmination of a co-curricular...
Byrne Names New Deputy County Executive
Putnam County Executive-Elect Kevin Byrne announced the appointment of James “Jim” Burpoe as Deputy County Executive for the incoming Byrne Administration. Burpoe has an extensive background in both the public and private sectors, leading government and businesses in implementing cost-savings and efficiency measures. Burpoe currently serves as the Commissioner of General Services for Orange County where he has streamlined government operations, saving taxpayers millions of dollars annually while enhancing processes and services throughout the county. He also spearheaded the consolidation of Orange County’s Information Technology and Purchasing Departments, leading to additional efficiencies and better enabling the government to serve the people. In addition to his years of service in county government, his background includes building and managing his own multi-million dollar retail technology start-up company, as well as his time in public service as a law enforcement officer and U.S. Army veteran. As Putnam’s new Deputy County Executive, Burpoe will be instrumental in implementing a more efficient, streamlined and transparent government.
Brewster Football Coaches Raise Money For Student In Need
Sports have a way of bringing people together. John Matthew Dizon joined the Brewster football community last spring–he planned to try out for high school football this fall. He worked hard and learned fast. He applied himself to off-season workouts and did everything he could to master the game.
Community Conversation: Wilton Superintendent of School's 2023-2024 Proposed Budget - Tomorrow!
Wilton Superintendent of School's 2023-2024 Proposed Budget Conversation tomorrow, Thursday, December 15 from 6 to 7pm in the WHS Library Learning Commons. Superintendent Kevin J. Smith would like to invite all interested members of the Wilton community to participate in a community conversation about the education budget. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and WPS administrators to share their thoughts, questions, suggestions about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward.
