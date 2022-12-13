ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit

Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Suspect charged in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: 1 shot to death in Wyandotte neighborhood, shooter at large

Police are investigating an overnight murder in south Louisville. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Denmark Street in the Wyandotte neighborhood. Police say the victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
SALEM, KY

