k105.com
Suspicious person call at Morgantown Elem. School leads to arrest of man on drug charges
A Morgantown man has been jailed on drug charges after being found loitering on school property. Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:00, officers responded to Morgantown Elementary School, at 210 Cemetery Street, on the report of a suspicious male, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. Upon arriving at the scene,...
k105.com
2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit
Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed after breaking into apartment, running from, fighting with police
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment, and attempting to break into multiple units, at Parkway Villa Apartments, in addition to running from and fighting with police. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Todd Oller and Bryan Jennings were dispatched to...
k105.com
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted surrenders. Suspect facing additional charges.
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted suspects has surrendered to police. Tyler Wayne Corbin, 22, of Leitchfield, was wanted on two counts of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle, on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a DUI suspended license. He surrendered to authorities at the Leitchfield Police...
k105.com
Clarkson teen arrested on indictment warrant charging him with acquiring property from drug sales, trafficking in marijuana
A Clarkson teenager charged in February on a drug trafficking charge has been jailed after being indicted on multiple felony charges, including acquiring property from the sale of a controlled substance. Tyler Litsey, 19, was arrested by Leitchfield Police Officers DJ Newton, Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright early Tuesday morning...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
Wave 3
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked...
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
k105.com
KSP: Further investigation shows man in fatal LaRue Co. crash was ‘passing multiple cars in non-passing zone’
Kentucky State Police amended a few details regarding the fatal crash that occurred in LaRue County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the 3500 block of Greensburg Road (Hwy 61) in Buffalo. Initially, police said the preliminary investigation showed that a 1995 Ford...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
Wave 3
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 shot to death in Wyandotte neighborhood, shooter at large
Police are investigating an overnight murder in south Louisville. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Denmark Street in the Wyandotte neighborhood. Police say the victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip...
Wave 3
Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
wdrb.com
Kentucky-made shock gloves help jail employees control inmates. Are they safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sept. 4, Joshua Elswick was handcuffed and shackled inside the Bullitt County Jail. "Please stop tasing me!" Elswick pleaded with jail guards, according to surveillance video. "If you quit resisting, we can do what we need to do," Lt. Ryan Derrough told Elswick. There was...
