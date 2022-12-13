ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Related
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's family announces scholarship in her honor

MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of a University of Idaho student who was killed in a shocking home invasion attack alongside her boyfriend and two roommates has announced an endowed scholarship in her honor. "We have started a memorial endowment in Xana's name to honor her memory and keep her...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom

MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)

CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
CLARKSTON, WA
yaktrinews.com

Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Police still seeking Hyundai 33 days after campus coed massacre

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police released a bare-bones update Friday, 33 days into their investigation surrounding a home invasion stabbing that left four University of Idaho students dead just steps off campus. They are still examining surveillance video in and around Moscow and across a wider radius as they continue...
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID

