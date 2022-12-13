Read full article on original website
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
footballscoop.com
Washington State coach Jake Dickert blasts wide-open Portal, says opposing coaches are targeting Cougars' players and parents
College football’s latest new frontier – the NCAA Transfer Portal window that opened Dec. 5 – has ushered in an unprecedented flood of student-athletes who are seeking to restart or resume their careers in new locations. It’s part of a new era in collegiate sports, what with...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's family announces scholarship in her honor
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of a University of Idaho student who was killed in a shocking home invasion attack alongside her boyfriend and two roommates has announced an endowed scholarship in her honor. "We have started a memorial endowment in Xana's name to honor her memory and keep her...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police running down list of 22K Hyundais, seek 'anything abnormal' in frat party timeline
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police are sorting through a massive list of potential witness vehicles and asking for more information from the public as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing that occurred steps away from the University of Idaho entered its 32nd day Thursday. Last week, police said they were...
koze.com
Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)
CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
yaktrinews.com
Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police still seeking Hyundai 33 days after campus coed massacre
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police released a bare-bones update Friday, 33 days into their investigation surrounding a home invasion stabbing that left four University of Idaho students dead just steps off campus. They are still examining surveillance video in and around Moscow and across a wider radius as they continue...
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow coroner, who also happens to run her own law office in the center of town, said the toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students aren't relevant to the case. "They can be related to cause or manner of death, but they are not...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
MOSCOW, Idaho - An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago. The college students, including...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Idaho Murders Update as 50 Search Warrants Obtained in Investigation
The Latah County Prosecutor's Office said it's working with investigators "as a team" on the case of the four murdered college students.
