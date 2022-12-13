The New York State DMV and State Police are telling the public to stay safe when they’re out traveling and shopping this holiday season. The DMV is urging drivers who plan to go out and celebrate during the holiday to use their Have a Plan app to determine a safe way to get home. The app allows users to designate a driver, call a cab or rideshare, and review the consequences of engaging in impaired driving.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO