ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wxhc.com

DMV, State Police Urging Caution from the Public During Holidays

The New York State DMV and State Police are telling the public to stay safe when they’re out traveling and shopping this holiday season. The DMV is urging drivers who plan to go out and celebrate during the holiday to use their Have a Plan app to determine a safe way to get home. The app allows users to designate a driver, call a cab or rideshare, and review the consequences of engaging in impaired driving.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff: Cortland County Under Travel Advisory

The Cortland County Sheriff Office has issued a Travel Advisory until further notice for Cortland County. During a travel advisory, traffic is not restricted, but means that there are hazardous conditions and no unnecessary travel should take place. The Sheriff’s Office says if you must travel, use caution and make...
wxhc.com

Cortland County Sheriff Arrest Woman on Felony Fraud Charges

The Cortland County Sheriff has made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services on Wednesday, December 14th. During the investigation it was reported that 38 year old Tanesha M. Bennett of Cortland provided fraudulent information to the Department of Social...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Shooting in Downtown Cortland

Police activity started around 2 on Main Street in Cortland near Port Watson Street after a reported shooting. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. City of Cortland Police are asking the public for...
wxhc.com

Women Shot After Domestic Dispute In Downtown Cortland Apt

Around 1:30 pm this afternoon there was a heavy police response after a reported shooting in an apartment at 107 Main Street. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation say Cortland City Police. City...
wxhc.com

Phone Outage Affecting Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

A regional phone outage is affecting several Guthrie facilities including the Cortland Guthrie Medical Center. Currently all inbound and outbound calling are affected. For those have difficulties contacting Guthrie, The Guthrie Clinic is asking you to call 570-888-6666 and request to be transferred internally. We’ll update this story when Guthrie’s...
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief

On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

State Police Arrest Man After Pointing Crossbow at Victim

New York State Police responded to an incident on Friday, December 9th at Hanshaw Village Trailer Park in Tompkins County. Through an investigation, State Police determined that 58 year old Berne H. Hall of Ithaca pointed a crossbow at a victim while he was at Hanshaw Trailer Park during a dispute earlier in the day.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

New Cortland Police Officer Sworn in by Mayor

Last Friday, the City of Cortland welcomed its newest officer during a ceremony at City Hall. Cortland Mayor Scott Steve swore in Nathan Hollenbeck to the police department. Officer Hollenbeck will now attend the Syracuse Regional Police Academy in January before joining the patrol division of the department later in 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

NY DEC Announces New Climate Related Policies Finalized

The New York State DEC’s announced the finalization of two policies meant to help the organization implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The first measure provides general directions to DEC staff regarding incorporating climate change considerations into all agency activities. While the second adds more detail for analyses developed to support air pollution control permit applications.
wxhc.com

New York Receives More Fed Aid for HEAP Funding This Winter Season

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding. The money will be used to increase the standard amount of home heating assistance given out to each household that’s eligible to receive the help. With the added funding, those who qualify could receive up to $1,126 from HEAP to help keep their homes warm during a winter season that’s seen higher energy costs.
wxhc.com

Deadline Today for NY State Health Insurance Enrollment

New York’s official health plan Marketplace NY State of Health has announced today is the deadline for New Yorkers who want coverage in a Qualified Health Plan effective by January 1st. They’re urging consumers to take care of the matter immediately to avoid a gap in health insurance coverage....
wxhc.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Stop Puppy Mills

Yesterday, New York Governor Hochul signed legislation to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail stores. The legislation is aimed to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and also stop abusive breeders. “Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment,” Governor Hochul...
NEW YORK STATE
wxhc.com

Greek Peak Hosting Mountains of Giving Next Week

Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil is holding a Mountains of Giving next Thursday, December 22nd, from 9:30am until 4pm. Those visiting the ski resort can ski or snowboard for just $10 dollars + $5 RFID. Proceeds from the Mountains of Giving will go to the Virgil United Methodist Church...
wxhc.com

State Sales Tax Collection Increases Nearly 9% in November

State Sales Tax revenue grew in the month of November, according to the latest report from the Officer of the New York State Comptroller, Thomas P. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections grew by nearly 9% for the month. “November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” Comptroller...
wxhc.com

Siena Poll: Voters Say Governor Hochul Failed on 2022 Goals

According to the Siena Research Institute, voters say that New York Governor Kathy Hochul did not make progress on the ongoing issues within the state during 2022. Those issues included making communities safer, building trust in state government, transforming SUNY to Envy of Nation, and fixing the state’s image to a place to live, not leave.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy