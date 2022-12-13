Read full article on original website
Lynn Barker
3d ago
this is a perfect example as to why when a female or male calls the cops for help, and I mean help on the day of the request, that this has to be taken SERIOUSLY or people die at the hands of their abuser! I pray for her family and that they win their lawsuit!!! the police aren't doing their jobs anymore, they are overpaid and have no empathy at all anymore! it's a crying shame!
8 arrested in Dayton after high school fight
A large group of people forced their way into the school building. Police were called and on-site security was able to remove the group from the building before officers arrived.
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
Criminal charges formally filed against Tipp City detective previously placed on leave
TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation. The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a...
VIDEO: Police seek information after Xenia house is struck by gunfire
When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with several of the residents and learned that a house located in the 400 block of Stelton Road had been struck by three bullets.
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
Report: West Carrollton man accused of attempting to rob Moraine bank demands $1
MORAINE — A West Carrollton man accused of attempting to rob a bank in Moraine on Wednesday reportedly demanded one dollar. Alex Wilson, 24, was charged on Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court with one count of robbery. Wilson is accused of going into the Fifth Third Bank branch on...
8 teen girls arrested after fight breaks out at Dayton school Tuesday night
DAYTON — A group of teenage girls were arrested Tuesday night after a fight broke out at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton. Crews were requested by the school shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a large group of people who had forced their way into the building, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Clark County employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
UPDATE: Search for evidence in criminal investigation concludes at Madison Lakes, police say
TROTWOOD — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. A “criminal investigation” that spanned hours concluded at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Thursday, without police locating a piece of evidence they were looking for, according to investigators. Multiple agencies, including Trotwood detectives, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Department of Natural...
Man accused in deadly Riverside stabbing to face multiple criminal charges including murder
RIVERSIDE — A Dayton man accused of stabbing another man to death inside a Riverside home will face criminal charges, according to police and prosecutors. >> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘I still feel like it’s not real;’ Best friend remembers Riverside stabbing victim. Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton...
Deputies say possible attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl was actually ‘misunderstanding’
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has ended its investigation of a possible attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl, calling the situation a “misunderstanding.”. On Sunday, December 4 around 6 p.m., the girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when she...
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver, who has not been...
Deputies: Man trying to escape hospital hurts 2 officers, tries to steal gun, truck
A man attempting to flee from Upper Valley Medical Center is facing felonious assault of a police officer and other additional charges after sending the hospital into lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) shortly after 1 p.m. on reports of a hospital patient, identified as...
Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
wyso.org
Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains. Record-High Real Estate Activity...
Fox 19
Arrest warrant issued for father following infant daughter’s death in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a father who was indicted on charges following the death of his infant daughter. John Powers, who now lives in Gainsville, Texas, is facing charges of murder and endangering children, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. His...
Man sentenced to jail for deadly 3-car crash in Perry Twp.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Nathan Milby’s license was ordered to be suspended for five days, this is incorrect. It has been updated to correctly state his license was suspended for five years. A man will spend time in jail for...
Family of man who was hit, killed by Springfield police cruiser to sue police department,dispatchers
SPRINGFIELD — The family of a man who died after being hit by a Springfield police cruiser has announced they plan to file a civil lawsuit against those they feel could have prevented his death. In June 2021, Eric Cole was shot and lying in the roadway in the...
Kettering police: Mail theft continues to rise
The Kettering Police Department said those dropping off mail should not use the outdoor mail drop boxes at the post office. Instead, customers should give their mail to a mail carrier or walk inside the office to drop items in the inside drop box.
