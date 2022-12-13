Read full article on original website
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for Americans with opioid addiction to gain access to medical treatments proven to save lives.
Know the signs of an opioid overdose, and how Naloxone can help | Something to Think About
It is no surprise that the nation is in an opioid epidemic. Whether accidental or intentional, the frequency of overdoses is overwhelming. In the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) world, the response to overdose calls has exploded, not in a good way. ...
US health agency accused of bowing to drug industry with new opioid guidance
Doctors say CDC’s softer guidelines ‘tossing aside’ safety limits put lives at risk as opioid epidemic continues to rage in the country
Free COVID-19 tests are back. Here’s how to get yours.
Michiganders are again eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests in the mail. Starting Thursday, Dec. 15, the U.S. government is making four rapid tests available per household through covidtests.gov. The program resumed after a three-month hiatus, due to an increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory infections throughout the country.
