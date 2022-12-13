ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free COVID-19 tests are back. Here’s how to get yours.

Michiganders are again eligible to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests in the mail. Starting Thursday, Dec. 15, the U.S. government is making four rapid tests available per household through covidtests.gov. The program resumed after a three-month hiatus, due to an increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory infections throughout the country.
