Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Related
WESH
New Smyrna Beach police host first annual 'Presents in the Park' event
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Christmas came early for children in New Smyrna Beach as police officers, doubling as Santa's elves, set up a toy store right in the middle of Pettis Park. Police sent out word over social media and there was a terrific turnout. For Angelise Alvarez,...
After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened.
When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
Chain Restaurants that are Open for Christmas in Florida and Don't Require Reservations
Sometimes, it seems that you've no sooner finished shopping for, preparing, and cleaning up after a huge meal on Thanksgiving when you are expected to do it all over again for Christmas Day. For some, that doesn't sound like a desirable proposition. Many people would rather just focus on enjoying the holiday and allowing someone else to prepare and then clean up after the holiday meal.
fox35orlando.com
Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
New Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Now Open in West Orlando
The new Sunnyside Dispensary represents Cresco Labs’ 21st store in Florida
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
theapopkavoice.com
Local businessman giving 12 Apopka families $1,000 during 12 Days of Christmas
Central Florida businessman Chris Delgado is giving back to the community for the second year in a row. Delgado, an Apopka resident, has partnered with local schools and non-profits to give away thousands of dollars within 12 days of Christmas through his community-based initiative Orlando Giving. Growing up, Delgado remembers...
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
WESH
Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man creates urban garden, providing Parramore residents with access to locally grown produce
ORLANDO, Fla. - Put on your track shoes if you want to keep up with Ray Warthen. The 39-year-old never stops moving. He moves through his urban garden in Parramore pointing out the food there with a dizzying speed. Warthen buzzes just about as fast as the bees as he...
WESH
AdventHealth for Children holding annual Day of Giving
AdventHealth for Children is holding its fifth annual Day of Giving Wednesday. All of the money raised will help kids with cancer and other serious illnesses in Central Florida. WESH 2 News Sunrise anchor Meredith McDonough will be taking calls between 8-10 a.m. Call 407-303-5900 between 5 a.m. and 2...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Suspect posed as Duke Energy worker, robbed 87-year-old man at gunpoint
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County are warning people after a robbery suspect posed as a Duke Energy worker to gain entry to a home. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive. The 87-year-old victim...
WESH
Sheriff: Man who shot 2 women at Central Florida resorts said he would do it again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a frightening scene in the heart of Orlando's theme park district on Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Houston, 19, after they said he carried out a shooting spree near International Drive starting around 10:40 p.m. In total, deputies got...
wuft.org
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
WESH
Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
ocfl.net
Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Distribute Toy Drive Donations to Orlo Vista Families
To conclude this year’s 12th Annual Mayor’s Toy Drive, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will be distributing a portion of the toys collected to families in the Orlo Vista neighborhood who were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian. Families who are registered with Orange County’s Neighborhood Centers for Families and have indicated a need this holiday season has been scheduled to pick up their toys and gifts in a contactless drive-through format. In addition, four families will actually “shop” with the Mayor.
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
Comments / 0