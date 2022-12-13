Read full article on original website
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
