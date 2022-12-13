Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Man dies after crashing into tree in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Seminole County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of SR 417 and Red Bug Lake Road. Officials say a 42-year-old Oviedo man failed to navigate a...
WESH
Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
WESH
Two 14-year-old girls hit by car outside Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two students were hit by a vehicle in front of Lake Brantley High School on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Altamonte Springs police say the students hit were both 14-year-old females. One of them injured her ankle. The...
WESH
Sheriff: Orange County man convicted of raping teen is on the run
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man convicted of raping a teenager over several years. According to deputies, 37-year-old Diga Charles was convicted two weeks ago, but on the last day of his trial, he skipped court and is now on the run. Charles is about 6'1"...
WESH
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — A busy road in Sanford is closed Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, police said. Sanford police said the crash happened in the area of State Road 46 and Mangostine Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Suspect posed as Duke Energy worker, robbed 87-year-old man at gunpoint
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County are warning people after a robbery suspect posed as a Duke Energy worker to gain entry to a home. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive. The 87-year-old victim...
WESH
Man dies after head-on collision with semitruck in Osceola County
A man is dead after a head-on collision Thursday morning with a semitruck in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Osceola Polk Line Road, in the area of Sandy Ridge Drive, when he veered into oncoming traffic. Officials...
WESH
Orange County deputies say they have arrested man accused of 'brutally' raping, mutilating woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that deputies arrested a man they called a "brutal rapist." The sheriff's office says someone called 911 this morning and reported seeing Whitehead in the area of Landstar Boulevard and Wetherbee Road. Deputies arrived minutes later and took...
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
WESH
'Please help me': Man accused of attacking female jogger on Central Florida trail pens letter to judge
A Central Florida man accused of attacking a female jogger on a Seminole County jail has penned a letter to the judge, asking for a second chance. William Stamper, 19, of Longwood, was booked into the Seminole County jail in September morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. Investigators say...
WESH
Father of TikTok star killed in deadly DeLand crash pleads for wrong-way driver to come forward
DELAND, Fla. — Among the four young people whose vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on State Road 44 near DeLand early Sunday was a 21-year-old woman who was a social media influencer with a huge following. Ali Dulin was known as Ali Spice on Instagram and TikTok....
Rental home surveillance footage captures man accused of going on shooting spree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 has surveillance video showing the man who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Orange County. An Orange County short-term rental owner said she rented to Jailen Houston on Tuesday. In her video, you can see him walking outside the home with a gun.
WESH
'They had so much life': Mother of 25-year-old killed in wrong-way Volusia County crash mourns young victims
DELAND, Fla. — A wrong-way crash that claimed the lives of three young people near DeLand early Sunday and injured a fourth remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials say the suspect driver ran from the scene and hasn't been arrested. A heartbroken mother of one of...
WESH
Police: Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in daughter's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested and charged a mother with aggravated manslaughter in connection to her 7-year-old daughter's death. The Orlando Police Department said they arrested Viviana Caballero on Friday after establishing probable cause for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to investigators, Caballero brought her daughter...
WESH
Orange County sheriff: Deputies seek 'brutal rapist' who mutilated woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that deputies are searching for a "brutal rapist." Officials say Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped and mutilated a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10. "In my time here at the sheriff's office, this is...
Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July. Over the past five months, investigators have interviewed dozens of people, but the person responsible is still out there. It has really been a group...
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
fox35orlando.com
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
Comments / 0