ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Man dies after crashing into tree in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Seminole County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of SR 417 and Red Bug Lake Road. Officials say a 42-year-old Oviedo man failed to navigate a...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A busy road in Sanford is closed Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, police said. Sanford police said the crash happened in the area of State Road 46 and Mangostine Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police: Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in daughter's death

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested and charged a mother with aggravated manslaughter in connection to her 7-year-old daughter's death. The Orlando Police Department said they arrested Viviana Caballero on Friday after establishing probable cause for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to investigators, Caballero brought her daughter...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orange County sheriff: Deputies seek 'brutal rapist' who mutilated woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that deputies are searching for a "brutal rapist." Officials say Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped and mutilated a woman off Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10. "In my time here at the sheriff's office, this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy