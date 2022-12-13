ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See how much Michigan Wolverines coaches made in base salary in 2022

Once again, football assistants top the list of the highest-earning coaches at the University of Michigan, at least in terms of base salary. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter ($900,000), defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale ($850,000) and co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore ($900,000) and Matt Weiss ($850,000) are earning more in base salary than any other coaches in the department, including head football coach Jim Harbaugh and head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

MSGCU Opens Branch Office in Saline

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dec. 14, 2022 – Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch office in Saline, which marks the 18th branch location for the Credit Union. Located on Michigan Avenue, the Saline branch office has a lobby complete with café and welcoming spaces where members can connect with the MSGCU team about their financial goals.
SALINE, MI
The Flint Journal

Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’

FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
Cleveland.com

Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
