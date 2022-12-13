Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
MSU expands Flint footprint with new Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University trustees voted to establish the Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health during a meeting Friday, Dec. 16, a decision that will expand the university’s Flint footprint and honor its partnership with the Flint-based foundation. Formerly the Division of Public Health,...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
4 Ann Arbor schools cancel class due to 'very high number' of staff illnesses
Ann Arbor Public Schools closed four of its buildings on Friday and cancelled all before and after school activities due to a “very high number of staff illnesses,” district officials said in an updated announcement.
Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
See how much Michigan Wolverines coaches made in base salary in 2022
Once again, football assistants top the list of the highest-earning coaches at the University of Michigan, at least in terms of base salary. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter ($900,000), defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale ($850,000) and co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore ($900,000) and Matt Weiss ($850,000) are earning more in base salary than any other coaches in the department, including head football coach Jim Harbaugh and head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
State News
MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
thesuntimesnews.com
MSGCU Opens Branch Office in Saline
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dec. 14, 2022 – Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch office in Saline, which marks the 18th branch location for the Credit Union. Located on Michigan Avenue, the Saline branch office has a lobby complete with café and welcoming spaces where members can connect with the MSGCU team about their financial goals.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Co-op’s hot bar is back; the story of ill-fated Space World
Rejoice! The hot bar is back. Anyone who lives or works downtown knows what I’m talking about. During the pandemic’s ups and downs, I often found myself wandering around downtown in a state of hunger. I routinely ended up peering ponderously through the co-op’s windows at the deserted hot bar inside, wondering when, if ever, it would open back up.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Retiring judge Duncan Beagle, the Flint-area’s No. 1 sports advocate, is ‘luckiest man alive’
FLINT TWP, MI. – The folks at the Genesee County Courthouse threw a surprise party for Judge Duncan Beagle Thursday to celebrate his impending retirement. It had a baseball theme since that was the sport Beagle played at Albion College. There were hot dogs, popcorn and a screening of the movie “Eight Men Out” about the 1919 Chicago White Sox who threw the World Series.
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1