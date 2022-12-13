ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game. You can watch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR

Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
DENVER, CO
Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs

It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks

The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins

There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
ALABAMA STATE
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders

The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
WASHINGTON, DC
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15

The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
HOUSTON, TX
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH

No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Friday

The final injury reports are in and both the Chargers and Titans have a handful of game designations handed out. The Chargers have ruled safety Derwin James (quad) as doubtful. "Progressing," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said on Friday regarding James' injury status. "He's been doing workouts and stuff like that....
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence

The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
AUSTIN, CO

