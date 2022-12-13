Read full article on original website
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Broncos vs. Cardinals: 5 things Denver fans should know about Arizona
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, we asked Jess Root of Cards Wire five questions about Arizona and Sunday’s game. Check out our questions and Root’s answers below!. 1. Following Kyler Murray's injury, what can we expect from a Colt McCoy-led...
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game. You can watch...
Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR
Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs
It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Bengals Release Official Game Status Report With Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He suffered a broken wrist in Cincinnati's Week 14 win over Cleveland. Starting nickel cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) has also been ruled out. Wide receivers Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd...
The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks
The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins
There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
NFL Draft Profile: Darius Rush, Cornerback, South Carolina Gamecocks
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman back at practice, opening 21-day window to return from IR
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) took a positive step in his attempt to return from injured reserve. The Chiefs on Wednesday officially designated Hardman as returned to practice, which opens a 21-day window for the team to decide to activate Hardman to the 53-player roster. “We’ll just see how...
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Here’s how the Chiefs can secure a win over the Houston Texans in Week 15
The Chiefs (10-3) travel to Houston in Week 15 to take on the Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium. KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge. And given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs, who opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Drake, Safety, Ohio Bobcats
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH
No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Friday
The final injury reports are in and both the Chargers and Titans have a handful of game designations handed out. The Chargers have ruled safety Derwin James (quad) as doubtful. "Progressing," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said on Friday regarding James' injury status. "He's been doing workouts and stuff like that....
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence
The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
Status for Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney to be determined ‘day by day,’ Andy Reid says
The Chiefs enter Week 15 without any significant injuries. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said “everybody” will practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. This mean that wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will continue to work in some capacity. Reid sounded optimistic...
