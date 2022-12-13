Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
NFL Week 15 games on Saturday: Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills
NFL Network will air a tripleheader of games on Saturday, with all three potentially impacting the playoff picture.
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game. You can watch...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR
Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Cheerleaders Help Cancer Patient’s Dream Come True: WATCH
No matter what happens over the rest of this NFL season at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams organization provided a young football fan with a victorious memory they'll never forget. Los Angeles news networks recently documented the story of eight-year-old Delilah Loya, a cancer patient living in Bakersfield and...
Wichita Eagle
Clifford Grows Furious with Hornets’ Defense, ‘All We Care About is Scoring’
Steve Clifford was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' head coach to help fix the defensive issues the team had a year ago, which essentially held them back from finishing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, things haven't necessarily gone to plan for the head coach, but it's not...
Wichita Eagle
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Wichita Eagle
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick May Finally Be Pressured to Make Some Changes
The December league meeting is underway, and you guys filled the mailbag. So I answered that mail while stalking a hotel lobby …. From FireFattPatricia (@FFattPatricia): Does Kraft put his foot down and make Bill hire an actual OC?. Well, that’s an aggressive Twitter handle you’ve got there, bud....
Wichita Eagle
Former Kansas QB legend David Jaynes speaks at emotional John Hadl celebration of life
One of the country’s top football recruits his senior year at Bonner Springs High School, quarterback sensation David Jaynes spoke with then-Alabama coaching legend Bear Bryant several times during the recruiting process. Humbled and honored by interest shown him by one of the most accomplished coaches of all time,...
Wichita Eagle
Cooper Kupp Comeback: Could Rams WR Return from Injury?
It is to the credit of the Los Angeles Rams that they are trying to salvage something from this lost "Super Bowl Hangover'' season. Evidence? The work of new QB Baker Mayfield, and the club's attempts to take something of value from his presence with Matthew Stafford unavailable. So, how...
Wichita Eagle
Jimmy Butler Suggests NBA Has Little Interest In Showcasing Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is considered a blue-collar, two-player who has no problem doing the dirty work. He often puts individual statistics behind wins but apparently wants more attention for his team. After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler said the NBA has an issue with showcasing the team.
