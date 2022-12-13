Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Broncos vs. Cardinals: 5 things Denver fans should know about Arizona
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, we asked Jess Root of Cards Wire five questions about Arizona and Sunday’s game. Check out our questions and Root’s answers below!. 1. Following Kyler Murray's injury, what can we expect from a Colt McCoy-led...
How to Watch Week 15: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
The former pupil in Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will look to surpass the master in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five college football teams that can make noise in early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and there is a large contingent of programs that are in a good position to close well as they look to stack their recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle. Whether it was a result of coaching changes, expected NFL departures or early enrollment, more and more players have committed to their respective schools well in advance of next week. Still, the pool of prospects remains loaded with potential top-tier talent that could come in and eventually make an impact.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Twins could be outbid on Dansby Swanson, will turn to Justin Turner, Joey Gallo
Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below. Twins'...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Ready to return
Bradley (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Bradley missed Philadelphia's Week 14 matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury. However, he logged a pair of limited practices prior to turning in a full session Friday and will be set to retake the field. Bradley has played exclusively on special teams this season, racking up seven total tackles across 12 games.
CBS Sports
Purdue legend Drew Brees hired as interim assistant coach, will help team prepare for Citrus Bowl
Purdue legend Drew Brees is joining the Boilermakers as an interim assistant coach as the team prepares for its Citrus Bowl showdown with LSU on Jan. 2, the school announced Thursday. The move comes as coach Jeff Brohm departs Purdue for Louisville, leaving the program's coaching staff in a state of transition as it approaches one of its most prestigious bowl assignments in recent history.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Twins could be outbid on Dansby Swanson; Mets looking at trades for James McCann, Carlos Carrasco
Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below. Mets...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win a row
BOSTON — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 and the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Carlos Rodón, Yankees 'far apart' on deal; Brandon Crawford shifts to make room for Carlos Correa
As we're now just about a week removed from the winter meetings with the holiday season looming, the MLB offseason will continue to sort itself out. There's been a steady trickle of news since the meetings and Carlos Correa signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday night was the biggest news in a bit.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
