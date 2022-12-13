Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Twins could be outbid on Dansby Swanson, will turn to Justin Turner, Joey Gallo
Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below. Twins'...
MLB rumors: Carlos Rodón, Yankees 'far apart' on deal; Brandon Crawford shifts to make room for Carlos Correa
As we're now just about a week removed from the winter meetings with the holiday season looming, the MLB offseason will continue to sort itself out. There's been a steady trickle of news since the meetings and Carlos Correa signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday night was the biggest news in a bit.
MLB rumors: Twins could be outbid on Dansby Swanson; Mets looking at trades for James McCann, Carlos Carrasco
Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below. Mets...
Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer with three years left on contract, pick up Royals pitcher Wyatt Mills
The Boston Red Sox made an interesting addition to their bullpen on Friday, and in the process made a notable subtraction from their 40-player roster. The Red Sox acquired righty Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitching prospect Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the 40-player roster, the Red Sox designated first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
MLB trade market: Four questions including Bryan Reynolds' availability and Red Sox's plans for Rafael Devers
Major League Baseball's offseason has been ongoing for close to two months now, but the trade market didn't heat up until Monday afternoon. That's when the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Oakland Athletics agreed to a three-team, nine-player blockbuster involving catchers Sean Murphy and William Contreras. (You can read CBS Sports' full analysis of that trade here.)
Brewers' Thomas Pannone: Signs with Milwaukee
Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Pannone split his time last season between the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers and Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old has a 5.43 ERA over 49 appearances -- 13 starts -- at the major league level.
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Heads to Baltimore
The Orioles signed Frazier to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Frazier's poor contract year with the Mariners, in which he posted a career-worst .612 OPS in 156 games, results in a modest free-agent deal. The 31-year-old figures to get regular playing time in Baltimore and plenty of opportunities to return to his 2021 form. In that season he slashed .305/.368/.411 with the Pirates and Padres. Frazier also provides a bit of value on the bases, as he's stolen 21 bases over the last two seasons.
Mets' Abraham Almonte: Joining Mets
Almonte signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Almonte opened 2022 with the Brewers but was traded to the Red Sox in July. He appeared in 15 games with the big club during the final month of the season and had a .257/.297/.400 slash line. He'll provide organizational outfield depth for New York.
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
Red Sox's Triston Casas: In line for first base job
Casas (knee) is poised to be the Red Sox' regular first baseman after Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. There's a good chance Casas was ultimately going to be the preferred option over Hosmer, anyway, but he now has a big road block to everyday playing time out of the way. Casas was impressive in a short stint with Boston in 2022, hitting just .197 but collecting 19 walks and five home runs over 95 plate appearances. The youngster injured his knee back in October during winter ball but should be 100 percent for spring training.
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Designated for assignment
Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox were only on the hook for the veteran minimum portion of Hosmer's salary after acquiring him at the trade deadline from the Padres. However, they've ultimately decided his 40-man roster spot is best used on another player, and he'll presumably be released after clearing waivers. Hosmer has posted a .725 OPS with 20 home runs over the last two seasons. With Hosmer out of the picture, Triston Casas has a clear path to the first base job.
MLB rumors: Twins weighing post-Carlos Correa options; Orioles interested in veteran right-hander
With the holidays right around the corner, Major League Baseball's offseason is likely about to enter a lull. That doesn't mean the next week won't feature any action, however, as players and teams look to complete their business ahead of the slowdown period. Below, CBS Sports will keep track of all of Thursday's rumors, news, and moves.
Where the Yankees can turn for left field options, from free agent Michael Conforto to a Bryan Reynolds trade
The New York Yankees have had an eventful end to the work week. Less than 24 hours after agreeing to terms with left-handed starter Carlos Rodón on a long-term deal, the Yankees watched as outfielder Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year pact worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox. Benintendi's contract is the most lucrative the White Sox have ever handed to a free agent.
MLB Power Rankings: Surveying the National League landscape as Mets, Padres, Phillies, Giants make big moves
Though the offseason isn't complete and there's been some fairly decent personnel turnover, the 2023 National League looks pretty similar to the 2022 National League -- at least in terms of which teams will matter, which teams might have at least mild impact and which teams aren't contenders. Non-contenders who...
White Sox's Sebastian Rivero: Catches on with White Sox
Rivero signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Rivero, 24, follows new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol from the Royals. He's a glove-first catcher who has managed just a .433 OPS during his brief time in the big leagues.
Carlos Rodón signing: The Yankees' rotation, led by ace Gerrit Cole, has huge upside and huge question marks
The big baseball news of Thursday night was the Yankees adding lefty Carlos Rodón to their rotation on a six-year, $162 million deal. After retaining Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, the next major box to check this offseason for Brian Cashman's front office was adding a big arm to the rotation and he got it done.
Reds' Spencer Steer: Extended third base look
The Reds will give Steer an extended look at third base to begin the 2023 season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Steer spent most of his 2022 season, both in the minors and majors, at third base, though he also saw significant time at second base and shortstop during his time in the minors. The Reds seem more committed to Steer, whom they got in the Tyler Mahle trade last season, than they do with Mike Moustakas.
Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal
Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
Dodgers' Yonny Hernandez: Joins Dodgers organization
The Dodgers acquired Hernandez from the Athletics for cash considerations Thursday. Hernandez was ineffective in 28 plate appearances this past season, managing two singles and a .154 OBP. He struggled in 2021 with the Rangers, too, so he figures to provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
