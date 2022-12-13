ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Why aren't they required everywhere?

By Ryan Beard, Ash-har Quraishi, Aparna Zalani
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tS3Ux_0jguCfNJ00

Appleton, Wisconsin — After becoming sick with carbon monoxide poisoning in her home, Ashley Wilson started asking questions about CO alarms in her children's schools.

She's discovered something that experts already know. CO alarms are not required in most buildings, including her son's elementary school.

"I was surprised," Jack Knaack, the principal of Richmond Elementary School, told consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi.

"I'm surprised that very few have them anywhere in the state of Wisconsin and even around the country. It's hit and miss," he said.

In February of 2020, Wilson says her family was poisoned after carbon monoxide gas seeped in from a boiler room below her former apartment. She says no alarms were installed.

"I was just thankful that we were able to get out of there — make the phone call, go to the emergency room and survive it, because a lot of people don't," said Wilson.

The National Fire Protection Association , a nonprofit group that recommends and proposes codes and standards for fire protection devices, says carbon monoxide detection systems can save lives. Even first responders carry portable devices on calls for their safety.

Currently, there are no federal laws requiring CO alarms in buildings. Local laws regarding CO alarms and detectors vary across counties and cities and towns. There are exceptions to the regulations as well. Some require them in new buildings but not in existing ones. Some require them in sleeping spaces while other requirements apply only to buildings with a fuel-burning source.

The most recent federal law, Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021, signed by the president, encourages states to adopt tougher standards but does not require the use of CO detectors. It authorizes the Consumer Protection Safety Commission to provide resources to states and encourages the use of alarms. It also establishes a grant program to help states sponsor awareness programs.

But Congress was able to require one federal agency to mandate CO alarms. Following multiple carbon monoxide poisoning deaths, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development set a deadline of December 27th to have carbon monoxide alarms installed in 3 million of its units nationwide.

In the past few months, there have been several cases of CO poisoning at schools and day care centers .

In October, 8 people were taken to a hospital after falling ill at a Kansas City, Missouri, elementary school due to a carbon monoxide leak. And few weeks before that, in Pennsylvania 16 people were sickened at an Allentown day care .

Neither Pennsylvania nor Missouri require CO detectors in day care centers. And among 8 other states, some don't require them in schools, including Wisconsin.

"It would be completely preventable if we would, like, put detection in indoor spaces, but we don't," Ashley Wilson said.

The CDC says more than 400 Americans die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning each year and 20,000 more visit emergency rooms across America.

Faulty boilers, heaters and other fuel burning sources like generators are often the source.

Ashley and her husband Travis started a one-family campaign for change, making calls and sending emails to get CO detectors installed in their children's school.

"I was angry, but our anger led to something positive," Travis Wilson said.

The school district approved detectors in all schools in the district, thanks to Wilsons' efforts.

"They're put up," said Knaack, pointing to one of the detectors. They're tested twice a month by a building engineer."

Ashely is now working to change the law in Wisconsin. She wants all schools and day care facilities to require detectors in all the buildings.

"It was so easy to do. I don't know why someone else hasn't already done it," she said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Falling gas prices factor into Maryland holiday travel plans

BALTIMORE - The second big holiday travel boom is next week and millions of Marylanders are expected to head out. AAA is seeing increases across the board in terms of how people are getting to their destination.AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts 2.2 million will be traveling during the end-of-year holiday period, which runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. About 90 percent of travelers, AAA says, will be behind the wheel, thanks to lowering gas prices.But AAA said the biggest increase we'll see is on trains, buses, and even cruises.Meaghan Longanecker said she'll be visiting family in Virginia and Ellicott City.She's relieved...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Some health officials recommend wearing masks due to rise in 'tripledemic'

BALTIMORE - Doctors are calling the rising cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, a "tripledemic," which has swamped hospitals and emergency rooms.Some doctors recommend that we go back to wearing masks to fight back against the viruses.Doctors told WJZ that it's best to consider your and your loved one's risk factors with regard to wearing masks, and, don't attend those holiday parties if you're sick.This comes as we are nearly a week from Christmas.WJZ was at BWI Airport Thursday asking travelers how they feel about masking up again."Truthfully, I'm kind of mask-weary. And, up until now, this will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Transportation officials tell Maryland drivers to be cautious during wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- With the possibility of some wintry weather coming towards Maryland, many of you may be wondering how will this affect your family's morning commute.According to our First Alert Weather Team, an Ice Storm Warning goes into effect for the Western portions of Maryland Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. Find local school closures and delays here.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and central parts of the state.Because of the potential for inclement weather, The State Highway Administration wants people to delay their commute and give the storm the chance to move through the region or...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Holly Jolly Christmas? Maryland ranks among worst states for holiday cheer, study shows

BALTIMORE - Are you struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year?Well, if so, It appears you're not alone.Maryland ranks among the worst states in the country for holiday cheer.We're ranked 41st, according to a new analysis by CenturyLink.That's an improvement from 46th last year.The company looked at Google searches for Christmas-themed activities, as well as shopping trends, charitable giving, music streaming and tweets about the holidays.New Hampshire was ranked No. 1 for the most spirit. Washington, D.C. came in last place.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state

BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City teachers salaries fall to lowest in state

By Timothy Dashiell (Capital News Service)BALTIMORE - In Baltimore City, the Maryland community with the highest numbers of needy students and the most demand for experienced teachers, the salaries of teachers with a master's degree decreased from 2010 to 2020 to the lowest in the state, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.LINK: Maryland teacher salaries by countyThe average salaries for Baltimore teachers with a master's degree declined from $72,758 in 2010, when it was among the middle of pay for such teachers in the state, to $64,405 in 2020, the data shows. The salary was more...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Freezing rain, slick roads continue through evening in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Freezing rain and sleet continue in Western Maryland, mainly from the Blue Ridge and points west. A steady rain continues in along the I-95 corridor through the Eastern Shore. Find local school closures and delays hereHow to navigate icy roads on your commuteThe steady rain is expected to continue until a couple of hours after sunset with the rain becoming lighter, spottier, and more scattered through midnight. The threat of wintry weather will continue through sunset in Western Maryland however the heaviest wintry precipitation has ended for Garrett and Allegany counties and will continue for Washington and northern portions of Frederick Co....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory for Baltimore City as Maryland braces for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storm is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties will start this evening and continues through late Thursday night.A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Baltimore City until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Freezing rain makes for slick conditions as winter weather hits Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Wet and wintry weather is covering Maryland on Thursday, prompting school closures and delays and making for slick driving conditions. Find local school closures and delays hereHow to navigate icy roads on your commuteFreezing rain and sleet will continue for Western Maryland through this afternoon. A steady rain continues for the rest of the area, and it will become heavy at times through the mid-afternoon.      The wintry weather threat has ended for the Baltimore area as the freezing line continues to surge westward.There are still some pockets of temperatures below freezing in Washington and northern Frederick Co. but the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Lingering rain keeps things damp overnight before clearing out

BALTIMORE -- The winter storm that has plagued the area for the past 24 hours is moving out of the region. Some showers have redeveloped on the back side of the system and will continue to fill in the area overnight through the early morning hours on Friday. The rain will be light and will be just enough to keep things damp, but heavy rain is not expected. The highest ridge tops in Frederick and Washington counties may still see some slight icing through late tonight, but the wintry weather threat has pretty much ended across the region.As we head into Friday, we'll start...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly overnight but mostly sunny Saturday

BALTIMORE -- It will be chilly overnight with mostly clear skies. Low temps will dip into the upper 20s to around 30 both tonight and again Saturday night. Highs will reach the low 40s on Saturday afternoon and upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday. Sunshine will continue into next week through Tuesday. Temps will remain in the low 40s for highs with lows in the 20s.We are keeping a close eye on big changes for the Christmas holiday as a large dip in the jet stream will send Arctic air from Siberia southward into the Lower 48. We will see some of the coldest...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clear, cold Tuesday before Winter storm conditions move in

BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Drizzles and clouds Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Expect partly sunny, but cold conditions. The temperatures will not reach the 50s for this next stretch of days!Tonight, the temperature lows will drop into the 30s and 20s with clouds sticking close by.Expect the daytime temperature to remain in the 40s going into next week.And you may need an umbrella!There may be a bit of a wintry mix as the next storm system approaches somewhere between late Wednesday and early Thursday.The highest chance that the weather could impact travel will occur west of Baltimore. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A cloudy, frigid Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Many people work up to frigid temperatures this morning with the 20s and 30s across Maryland.But there was some sunshine in the morning and afternoon hours.Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 20s. The climate will remain dry for a little while longer though.Rain will move into the area for the last leg of the weekend with better chances than Saturday.Expect the temperatures to be in the 40s going into next week and pack an umbrella.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Clouds that hung around the region during the day Monday will slowly clear by tonight, and temperatures will drop well into the 20s across the region by Tuesday morning. Skies Tuesday will be mostly sunny. After a chilly start, we'll rebound to the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies can be expected Tuesday night, with temps again dipping well into the 20s. Clouds will increase across the region by later Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold, but just how many temperatures fall will be determined by how early the clouds roll on Wednesday night.  Many locations will drop at, or below freezing again. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland District Court permits publication of court proceedings

BALTIMORE — The Maryland District Court issued a ruling Friday declaring that recording, broadcasting, and distributing lawfully obtained audio or video recordings is now permitted in Maryland courtrooms.The Memorandum opinion states, "The State of Maryland remains free to prohibit live broadcasting from the courtroom, and to regulate the release of shielded records and video recordings under the Maryland Rules. However, the State may not sanction the press for broadcasting "lawfully obtained, truthful information" that the State itself has disclosed to the public."Also called the "Broadcast Ban", this statue previously prohibited the use of "Television, radio, and photographic or recording equipment"...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Clouds clear out overnight, but temps dip into the 30s

BALTIMORE -- Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue tonight as a storm system passes just south of the area. There is a small chance that a shower or two could sneak across the Potomac into parts of Western and central Maryland, otherwise, the forecast will remain dry. Clouds will likely clear out late tonight as the system bypasses the area to the south. Expect temps tonight to dip into the upper 30s. Sun and a few clouds can be expected Friday with highs in the 40s.Another weak disturbance will affect the area late Friday night into early Saturday with a slim chance for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A calm Friday evening with rain chances returning Sunday

BALTIMORE --Friday will be a calm night with rain chances returning SundayA mostly clear night is expected ahead, with temperatures close to average in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will move in for Saturday thanks to an approaching area of low pressure. If you are traveling to western Maryland, be sure to check alerts on your phone, as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far western parts of Maryland through 10 a.m. Saturday.Daytime highs this weekend stay in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances increase on Sunday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. The chance looks relatively low, with areas north of Baltimore experiencing a few spotty showers and potentially a little mix near the Mason-Dixon line.Sunshine returns early this week, with a high in the mid-40s. We will be monitoring our next weather maker for later this week. Be sure to stay tuned for updates.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Prosecution rests, jury deliberations to begin in trial of murdered Naval Academy mother

BALTIMORE -- The jury is now deliberating in the case of a Naval Academy mom who was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Michelle Cummings was shot and killed in June of 2021 as she spent an evening on the patio of an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends. Cummings was in Annapolis with her husband, Leonard Cummings III, for their son's induction to the Naval Academy when prosecutors say she was struck and killed by a stray bullet.Angelo Harrod faces several charges in the case, including first and second degree murder.After two weeks of trial, the defense has rested in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy