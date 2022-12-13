ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male of unknown age was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. There is no information on suspects or if there have...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

93-year-old fatally strikes 75-year-old pedestrian in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a 93-year-old driver in Lorain County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on State Route 18, east of Gore Orphanage Road in Brighton Township. A 2017 Ford Focus was being driven westbound by 93-year-old Charlotte Van Boven when the vehicle struck 75-year-old Stanley Burton of Fremont, Ohio, as he was walking westbound on State Route 18.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Elyria Police: 2 teenagers shot, 'isolated' incident

ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were found lying on the road in Elyria with gunshot wounds. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 4:10...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

