Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Driver crashes SUV into 2 North Ridgeville homes
Police are investigating after a car crashed into two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male of unknown age was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. There is no information on suspects or if there have...
cleveland19.com
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The...
2 killed in double homicide at Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen were killed in a double homicide that took place in Cleveland earlier this week. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old Dushawn Sweeney of Cleveland and 17-year-old Izaiah Cooper of Cleveland were killed in the incident, which occurred at 1374 West Blvd. Both victims were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday, with Cooper being pronounced dead on the same day and Sweeney being pronounced dead on Thursday.
93-year-old fatally strikes 75-year-old pedestrian in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a 93-year-old driver in Lorain County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on State Route 18, east of Gore Orphanage Road in Brighton Township. A 2017 Ford Focus was being driven westbound by 93-year-old Charlotte Van Boven when the vehicle struck 75-year-old Stanley Burton of Fremont, Ohio, as he was walking westbound on State Route 18.
2 men found fatally shot in vehicle on E. 85 St in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two men were found fatally shot in a vehicle at 1676 E. 85 St. in Cleveland on Friday morning. The two men, who each suffered gunshot wounds, were each pronounced dead on the scene. The homicide unit was notified and responded.
Elderly pedestrian hit, killed in crash with 93-year-old driver
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along State Route 18 in Lorain County on Thursday evening.
Man and teen boy die after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man and a teenage boy were fatally shot Wednesday on the city’s West Side, police said. Izaiah Cooper, 17, and Dushawn Sweeney, 41, both of Cleveland, were shot about 2 p.m. on West Boulevard between Baltic Road and Clifton Boulevard, according to Cleveland police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Man indicted for stealing car, driving into restricted area of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland man accused of stealing a car and driving into a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve has been indicted on several counts by the U.S. Department of Justice. According to a release sent on Friday, 26-year-old Isaac Woolley was charged with...
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
cleveland19.com
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
19-year-man shot, killed Friday night; Cleveland Police investigating
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed on Friday night in the South Collinwood neighborhood, CPD confirmed.
Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
Elyria Police: 2 teenagers shot, 'isolated' incident
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were found lying on the road in Elyria with gunshot wounds. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 4:10...
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
42-year-old man in critical condition after being allegedly stabbed by brother in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of stabbing his brother. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Canton Police say they responded to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital on Wednesday...
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3