Who doesn’t love a fantastic party that can be planned on a budget? Well, Savannah and Ashley from Savvy Event Co. are chatting with us tonight about how they can help you make that happen. Savannah and Ashley are so excited about their new brick and mortar party boutique. This store has everything you need for party supplies. All the items in the store are from other small businesses and most are female owned businesses. For more information head to savvyeventbooking.com or you can check out their store at 125 E State st Unit A in Cherry Valley.

CHERRY VALLEY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO