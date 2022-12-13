ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Do reindeer really exist?

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
Illinois Business Under Fire After Owner Poses With Questionable Sign

Posting potentially offensive signage in your business is risky because of social media for a number of reasons. Although some will say bad publicity is good publicity, that isn't always the case. The last thing a business should want is to go viral for the wrong reason. This is exactly the scenario for a Rockford, Illinois pub.
Rockford hospital makes holiday meals donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford

Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

Planning the perfect party on a budget with Savvy Event Co.

Who doesn’t love a fantastic party that can be planned on a budget? Well, Savannah and Ashley from Savvy Event Co. are chatting with us tonight about how they can help you make that happen. Savannah and Ashley are so excited about their new brick and mortar party boutique. This store has everything you need for party supplies. All the items in the store are from other small businesses and most are female owned businesses. For more information head to savvyeventbooking.com or you can check out their store at 125 E State st Unit A in Cherry Valley.
E-Rabs get key players back; hand Guilford its first conference loss

Golden Apple Foundation awards $32K in grants

