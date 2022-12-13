Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Women Shot After Domestic Dispute In Downtown Cortland Apt: Suspect Arrested
Updated: 7:55 pm – December 16th, 2022 | Cortland City Police this evening around 7:30 pm, announced that Tyshawn G. Pittman had been taken into custody. The Police Department also thanked the community for their help in locating him. Cortland City Police report that Pittman was located hiding inside...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Arrest Woman on Felony Fraud Charges
Two men return to the scene of their alleged crime, one arrested
Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior. David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend. Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody. ...
cortlandvoice.com
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
Two probation violators sentenced to state prison
Today in Broome County Court, two individuals were sentenced to state prison for violating their probations.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police responds to shooting incident in the City of Cortland
Press release from the City of Cortland Police Department. The City Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Port Watson Street. We have the area blocked off at this time and we are asking that people avoid the area....
wxhc.com
State Police Arrest Man After Pointing Crossbow at Victim
New York State Police responded to an incident on Friday, December 9th at Hanshaw Village Trailer Park in Tompkins County. Through an investigation, State Police determined that 58 year old Berne H. Hall of Ithaca pointed a crossbow at a victim while he was at Hanshaw Trailer Park during a dispute earlier in the day.
Rape, robbery, DWI, murder: 223 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26 and Dec. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 75.
cortlandvoice.com
Homer man sentenced to five years in prison for drug possession
A Homer man was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a Class-B Felony) and sentenced to five years in prison and two years of post-release supervision on Tuesday at Cortland County Court. Corrie Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Back in March of this...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway of Clay home
Clay, N.Y. -- A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home in Clay Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. Around 3:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at 1212 Allen Road in Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
