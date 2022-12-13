Mitchell police are investigating a stabbing which took place over the weekend in Mitchell. Just after 2:30 on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a 16-year-old juvenile male that had been stabbed in the neck. This victim had been transported to Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment by friends. It was learned the assault had occurred in the 100 block of North Langdon. The offender in this assault was identified by the victim and witnesses as a 15-year-old male. The suspect was located in Mitchell on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. The victim in this case is in stable condition. Due to all parties involved in this investigation being juveniles, no other information will be released.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO