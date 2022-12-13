Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Second medical cannabis dispensary in Huron opens today
HURON — Huron will welcome its second medical cannabis dispensary today, as Dakota Herb opens at 276 Kansas Ave SE. Huron becomes the third of five medical cannabis dispensaries under the Dakota Herb umbrella, with locations in Brandon and Vermillion open already while locations in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls are planned for 2023.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem orders state government offices in Davison County closed Thursday
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices to be closed in Davison County and opened in several regions of the state on Thursday, December 15, 2022:. In the southeastern part of the state, offices will open in Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody Counties;. In the...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: I-90 to close Mitchell to Rapid City at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 remains closed for much of South Dakota Wednesday. At 5 p.m., I-90 will be closed from Mitchell to Rapid City. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 would reopen from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Officials said they believe I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain would remain closed overnight Wednesday.
Plainsman
Joel C. Gilchrist, 75, of Huron
HURON — Joel C. Gilchrist, 75, of Huron, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. His memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Welter Funeral Home.
KELOLAND TV
KDLO towers collapse in Garden City due to ice storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two KDLO towers collapsed this morning, impacting on-air services for some parts of KELOLAND. Around 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, the 1800-foot KDLO tower fell due to an accumulation of ice from the winter storm. Later in the morning the second 800-foot tower collapsed, taking out a power line.
Plainsman
Holiday tea fundraiser set at Campbell House
HURON — Everyone is invited to tour the renovations being made at an historic 119-year-old home – the Campbell House -- at 726 Dakota Ave. S. on Saturday afternoon. Nina (pronounced Nine-a) Akin and Vaughn Kessler have decided to open the home they’ve been renovating for the past four years as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. Visitors are welcome to tour the main floor and second story Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. A freewill donation for the Salvation Army will be accepted.
amazingmadison.com
School Board accepts resignation of high school teacher; approves other personnel action
The Madison Central School Board accepted the resignation of a high school teacher during its meeting on Monday. The board approved the resignation of Amy Mottl as the high school Chemistry teacher, effective December 21st, after a more than hour-long executive session to discuss personnel. Part of the motion the board approved after the executive session included accepting Mottl’s resignation with contract breakage liquidated damages assessed and the return of her signing bonus per the certified negotiated agreement.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
insideradio.com
Ice Storm Brings Down Two Broadcast Towers In South Dakota.
A massive winter storm that walloped the Midwest with ice and snow brought down a pair of broadcast towers in South Dakota Wednesday. An 1,800-foot tower north of Garden City, home to Alpha Media country KDLO (96.9) Watertown, succumbed to the devastating combo of ice buildup and wind. An adjacent 800-foot tower also fell to the ground, according to North Pine.
Plainsman
School notes 12-16-22
In second grade, we are wrapping up Unit 2 in our My View Reading Series. Throughout this unit, we have explored patterns within nature, researched animals and their habitats, as well as incorporated Project Lead the Way Life Science Units. The science units included the life cycle of a plant...
Plainsman
Beverly L. Kempf, 82, of Huron.
HURON — Beverly L. Kempf, 82, of Huron, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home under the care of her family supported by hospice. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with a private family burial at St. Martins Cemetery following lunch. Visitation with her family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Welter Funeral Home in Huron with a scripture prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Plainsman
Winter storm stops mail trucks
Similar to everything else in the Heartland, the mail trucks that would haul Saturday's Huron Plainsman are grounded by the storm. Unfortunately there will be no Plainsman in the Mail on Saturday.
Plainsman
Madison TAP wraps '12 Days of Kindness'
Madison 3rd grade TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) students recently completed their “12 Days of Kindness” projects. The students made sugar cookie dough, baked the cookies, which they then frosted with friends from the Center for Independence. Bridging activities and community awareness are woven into many of the TAP...
Plainsman
Dale G. Cook, 70, of Cavour
CAVOUR — Dale G. Cook, 70, of Cavour, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, December 15, 2022. His memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Welter Funeral Home with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
mitchellnow.com
Body of missing Mitchell teen found on Tuesday
The body of a Mitchell teen who went missing was found yesterday. Mitchell police had put out a notice of a missing person, 15-year old Kiets Antelope, on Monday night. Antelope was last seen on Sunday night at around 10 PM in the 800 block of East 5th Avenue in Mitchell. Police say an investigation into Antelope’s death is ongoing.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell police investigating weekend stabbing involving two teens
Mitchell police are investigating a stabbing which took place over the weekend in Mitchell. Just after 2:30 on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a 16-year-old juvenile male that had been stabbed in the neck. This victim had been transported to Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment by friends. It was learned the assault had occurred in the 100 block of North Langdon. The offender in this assault was identified by the victim and witnesses as a 15-year-old male. The suspect was located in Mitchell on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. The victim in this case is in stable condition. Due to all parties involved in this investigation being juveniles, no other information will be released.
