Fed Caps 2022 With 7th Rate Hike. What’s Next?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country.
BOE says inflation may have peaked as rates hit 14-year high
The Bank of England said Britain's inflation rate may already have peaked and that two of its policymakers believe interest rates are already high enough to drain pricing pressure. The U.K. central bank lifted its benchmark lending rate a half point to 3.5%, the ninth increase in a year aimed...
US regulators warn about risks of deeper crypto-Wall Street ties
The top U.S. financial regulators are worried about the prospect of deeper ties between digital-asset firms and Wall Street. The Financial Stability Oversight Council said Friday that interconnections between crypto firms and traditional financial institutions remain limited. However, entanglements could rapidly increase and put the broader system at risk, they warned in an annual report.
U.S. retail sales drop most in 11 months, missing estimates
U.S. retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year, reflecting softness in a range of categories that suggest some easing in Americans' demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases dropped 0.6% last month after rising 1.3% in October, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales were down 0.2%. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.
Business Highlights: Rate hike, holiday gifts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further increase the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession. The policymakers also signaled that they are prepared to raise their benchmark rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there through 2023. Some economists had expected that the Fed would project only an additional half-point increase.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
The FTX implosion wasn't crypto's darkest hour of the year – these 2 crises were even more disastrous for digital assets
The Terra Luna crash and the collapse of Celsius and Three Arrows Capital caused even more damage to crypto than FTX's bankruptcy, Chainalysis said.
This week in politics: Government shutdown prevented, Trump's mounting legal troubles
After domestic spending debate held up negotiations, Congress passed a measure to delay the spending bill vote another week. Here's what else happened this week.
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors rejected a new debt restructuring plan filed late Friday following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan...
People in Lebanon are robbing banks and staging sit-ins to access their own savings
Lebanon's banks froze accounts three years ago amid an economic collapse. Now, under increasingly desperate circumstances, people are resorting to extreme measures to access their savings accounts.
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly drop to lowest since September
Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since September, in another sign of resiliency in the labor market amid a weakening economy. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 20,000 to 211,000 in the week ended Dec. 10, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 232,000 advance.
Ford, China's CATL mull workaround for new U.S. battery plant with U.S.-Chinese tensions high
Ford and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of U.S.-China political sensitivities. The state has emerged along with Virginia as a potential home of the multibillion-dollar facility, according...
