Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
NY DEC Announces New Climate Related Policies Finalized
The New York State DEC’s announced the finalization of two policies meant to help the organization implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The first measure provides general directions to DEC staff regarding incorporating climate change considerations into all agency activities. While the second adds more detail for analyses developed to support air pollution control permit applications.
wxhc.com
Deadline Today for NY State Health Insurance Enrollment
New York’s official health plan Marketplace NY State of Health has announced today is the deadline for New Yorkers who want coverage in a Qualified Health Plan effective by January 1st. They’re urging consumers to take care of the matter immediately to avoid a gap in health insurance coverage....
wxhc.com
State Sales Tax Collection Increases Nearly 9% in November
State Sales Tax revenue grew in the month of November, according to the latest report from the Officer of the New York State Comptroller, Thomas P. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections grew by nearly 9% for the month. “November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” Comptroller...
wxhc.com
Siena Poll: Voters Say Governor Hochul Failed on 2022 Goals
According to the Siena Research Institute, voters say that New York Governor Kathy Hochul did not make progress on the ongoing issues within the state during 2022. Those issues included making communities safer, building trust in state government, transforming SUNY to Envy of Nation, and fixing the state’s image to a place to live, not leave.
wxhc.com
Greek Peak Hosting Mountains of Giving Next Week
Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil is holding a Mountains of Giving next Thursday, December 22nd, from 9:30am until 4pm. Those visiting the ski resort can ski or snowboard for just $10 dollars + $5 RFID. Proceeds from the Mountains of Giving will go to the Virgil United Methodist Church...
wxhc.com
Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Comments / 0