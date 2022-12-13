Read full article on original website
No bait and switch happened to you Commissioner, you all just saw dollar signs instead of taking care of your constituents..as always!!!
The city gets screwed again! But I bet, somebody’s pockets are getting lined in this deal! How is it you sign a contract for one thing, then later down the road you just change your mind? What’s the sense in even signing a contract? Just sad where this is going! Bay City had a chance, but tourism isn’t going to pay toll after toll to site see in the city!
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
Letter from the Editor: You can race a freighter, but you can’t outrun taxing decisions in a four-bridge town
Living in Bay City for 18 years, I developed a skill every Bay City resident must master – racing a freighter. As I’d approach one of the four bridges over the Saginaw River, my eyes would intuitively dart upriver and down looking for a ship’s bridge or, at night, a freighter’s spotlight cutting through the dark.
Buzz by the Bay 2022: Midland Street Business District Bridging the Bay City Gap With Fresh Outlook
The Midland Street Business District made great strides in the past year to evolve beyond the reputation of rowdiness and pub crawl debauchery that has dogged the district for decades. After some minor drama, the District was welcomed into the City’s Feet on the Street campaign, which closes certain streets to cars from late spring to early fall to encourage foot traffic.
The rise and demise of Bay City’s original toll bridges
BAY CITY, MI - Toll bridges are a hot topic in Bay City right now with Liberty Bridge set to open as one later this month. Downriver, Independence Bridge is slated to eventually be a toll bridge as well. But this isn’t the first time that Bay City will have...
‘Symbol of hope’: Flint mayor invites community to city tree lighting ceremony
FLINT, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley invites the Flint community to attend the traditional tree lighting ceremony next week. The tree lighting is set to take place at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 outside Flint City Hall, 1101 Saginaw St. This year, the City of Flint’s Junior Mayors...
Future of two Flint-owned golf courses unclear as council waits on lease proposal
FLINT, MI -- It’s not clear what the future holds for two Flint-owned golf courses that the city hasn’t operated in-house since emergency managers started leasing them more than a decade ago. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, sent a proposed lease that would allow Flint City...
Juvenile lifer from Bay City gets lighter sentence
Dominic Burdis, who was convicted of killing 35-year-old Leona Stevenson in Bay City, will be eligible for parole in 12 years after a judge gave him a lighter sentence. Juvenile lifer from Bay City gets lighter sentence. Dominic Burdis, who is now 46, was convicted of murder for the death...
Too many bridges? Bay City’s four bridges serve an ever-shrinking population
BAY CITY, MI - Bridges are a fact of life in Bay City. Whether you’re getting groceries, heading to work or going out for a bite to eat, there’s a good chance that you’ll have to take one of the four bridges in town. Bay City is...
Construction to begin soon on Bay City's Independence Bridge
Kyle Gillett has a look at your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Kathy Jagusch is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!. The groundbreaking for what will eventually be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment resort in the state took place in Frankenmuth on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Who will be appointed to fill the open seat on Saginaw City Council?
SAGINAW, MI— After the recent vacancy caused by the sudden resignation of Autumn Scherzer, six Saginaw residents have thrown their nmaes into the ring to fill the position. Despite the Nov. 8 election only pitting then-sitting council members Bill Ostash, Scherzer, Michael Balls and Mayor Brenda Moore against challenger Pricilla Garcia, five new challengers will join Ostash on the list of applicants to replace Scherzer.
What’s that being built next to landfill in Montrose area? Officials weigh in
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One particular landfill spot in Montrose Township has garnered some interest in the community. At GFL Brent Run Landfill, located at 8335 Vienna Road in Montrose Township, a new development is being built, west of the landfill spot.
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
Proposed expansion to military training airspace has Thumb-area residents concerned
A proposed expansion of military combat training airspace by the Michigan Air National Guard has some Thumb-area residents concerned. Bill Collins, Executive Director of the Thumb Land Conservancy, reminds Thumb residents that Wednesday, December 14th is the last day that people can file public comment regarding the proposed airspace expansion. Collins says the proposal is expected to be approved and implemented by late summer of 2023, and will expand and intensify military training airspace to an additional 1,633 nautical square miles–covering Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties, extending as far south as the Port Sanilac area. Collins adds that a portion of the proposed training area in the Thumb would allow military aircraft to train as low as 500 feet above the ground.
‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative
FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
Saginaw radio stations raise $58K for Rescue Ministries of mid-Michigan
CARROLLTON TWP, MI—Continuing their annual fundraiser tradition to help the homeless, Alpha Media radio stations WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM, Kiss 107.1, The Core 106.3 and 94.5 the Moose have once again partnered with the Rescue Ministries of mid-Michigan to support those in need. Program Director Charlie Rood...
Here is an opportunity to meet the FIA’s new Executive Director on Saturday
FLINT, MI - The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) is hosting a meet and greet for its new executive director, Tracee Glab, this weekend. The Meet & Greet will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the main lobby of the FIA, located at 1120 E Kearsley St.
Engineering company agrees to settle Flint kids water crisis case
FLINT, MI -- An engineering firm accused of negligence during the Flint water crisis has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four children who claimed they suffered brain damage because of their exposure to city water. Lockwood Andrews & Newman has agreed to an undisclosed settlement...
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
Check out the holiday events happening this weekend in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the holiday season with these family-friendly events happening Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, in and around Saginaw, Bay City and Midland:. Bay Chorale presents “Sing Joy” Friday, Dec. 16, at the historic State Theatre. The concert will feature a variety of joyful Christmas...
