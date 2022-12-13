ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Your Imagination is Limitless at this $9.15M Amazing Estate in Atlanta, GA

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home designed for entertaining while providing developing options of the land investment in the future now available for sale. This home located at 825 Davis Dr, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 14,847 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Hirsh – Hirsh Real Estate Buckhead.com (404-492-9000) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Report: Atlanta The Top Real Estate Market To Watch In 2023

Atlanta, Georgia is once again one of the top housing markets in the United States, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research, forecasts that Atlanta will be the nation’s top real estate market to watch in 2023 and beyond, an NAR news release says.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Best of Atlanta 2022: Eat

Our 2022 Best of Atlanta picks for all things food-related—here's where you'll find great pizza, sushi, seafood, chicken, cheese, cakes, and more. The post Best of Atlanta 2022: Eat appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door

Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family.  “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Footwear News

Atlanta Shoe Market’s February Show Is Already Sold Out

Atlanta Shoe Market is continuing its growth into 2023 by already declaring it’s sold-out. “We have never sold out this early in the 40 years that I’ve worked here,” Atlanta Shoe Market executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN. “We typically hit this mark right before the show opens, not two months before it’s set to start.” Now, Conwell-O’Brien said there are over 20 additional exhibitors on the waiting list for the next edition of Atlanta Shoe Market, slated to run Feb. 18-20. “We have over 1 million-square-feet of shoes from 858 exhibitors with over 1,500 brands for retailers to shop in February,”...
ATLANTA, GA
thepeachreview.com

New Edition, Keith Sweat, and more headline the newly announced “Legacy Tour”, coming to Atlanta on March 30, 2023

Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective(BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “LEGACY TOUR” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC, in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30 at the award-winning State Farm Arena and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.
ATLANTA, GA
FanBolt.Com

5 Fun Things to Do in Atlanta, Georgia for the Holidays!

‘Tis the season! Despite Atlanta’s relatively warm temperatures as of late, we’ve still been in search of fun and engaging ways to bring on the holiday cheer! And there’s no shortage of exciting and festive activities to enjoy during this holiday season. From outdoor winter entertainment to...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy