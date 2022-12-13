Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Wave 3
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
wdrb.com
22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
Wave 3
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
wdrb.com
25-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Ja'Ronnie L. Charlton was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Charlton died at the scene...
WLKY.com
Louisville 22-year-old arrested in connection to January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made nearly a year after someone was shot and killed near Fern Creek. Police said a man was fatally shot in January in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. When police arrived, he was already dead and had multiple gunshot wounds. Read...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
wdrb.com
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
WHAS 11
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
Wave 3
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mom who lives in the Portland neighborhood says two men followed her son’s bus and attacked him. This all happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the bus stop at 44th and Main in the Shawnee neighborhood. Linda Moore said she got a phone call...
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
WHAS 11
Louisville community raises concerns about new Publix location, safety of intersection
The newest Publix is scheduled to open in 2024 at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. The road already experiences excessive traffic delays.
Wave 3
Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
Wave 3
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked...
Comments / 0