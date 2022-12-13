ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

22-year-old Louisville man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a homicide earlier this year near Jeffersontown. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway. Inside the hotel Jan. 8, 2022, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

