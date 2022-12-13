Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried needs new defense besides 'Sorry,' lawyers say
For weeks, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been previewing a possible defense to criminal charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse: I made mistakes, but I didn't mean to do it. But that's probably not going to cut it now that he's been arrested in the Bahamas and charged by federal...
The FTX implosion wasn't crypto's darkest hour of the year – these 2 crises were even more disastrous for digital assets
The Terra Luna crash and the collapse of Celsius and Three Arrows Capital caused even more damage to crypto than FTX's bankruptcy, Chainalysis said.
US regulators warn about risks of deeper crypto-Wall Street ties
The top U.S. financial regulators are worried about the prospect of deeper ties between digital-asset firms and Wall Street. The Financial Stability Oversight Council said Friday that interconnections between crypto firms and traditional financial institutions remain limited. However, entanglements could rapidly increase and put the broader system at risk, they warned in an annual report.
Stubbornly High Prices, a Way to Boost Savings and ‘Ticketmaybe’
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Wall Street traders and economic analysts cheered a fractional slowing in the increase of consumer prices this week. Read that again: a slowing in the increase. Fractional. So prices are rising, just not as fast. Barely. Once again, the Federal Reserve kicked interest...
