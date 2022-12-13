Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon
A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
kalb.com
Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish
After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
kalb.com
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
kalb.com
Leesville schools released early due to water main break
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
ktalnews.com
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
brproud.com
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
kalb.com
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized two Rapides Parish school campuses for their growth and progress amongst their students. LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll and other administration officials visited Northwood High School in Lena and Martin Park Elementary School in Alexandria to recognize both schools as, “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.”
KSLA
Severe storms possible Tuesday; cooler into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the forecast will be focused on Tuesday as little is to happen prior to that day, or much after. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with cloudy skies overnight. This is a little cooler than the lows we have seen in the last couple of days. Now stargazing or moon viewing tonight, or for the next couple of nights.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
kalb.com
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day. A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kalb.com
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. For a decade, victims in Central Louisiana have suffered while not having a shelter in any of the eight local parishes, including Vernon, LaSalle, Grant, Winn, Concordia, Catahoula, Rapides and Avoyelles.
kalb.com
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. Carlen Rachal - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from...
kalb.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. The Epsilon Chi Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Alexandria hosted a toy drive Friday morning inside the gymnasium of L.S. Rugg Elementary School.
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A body was found on the railroad tracks in Merryville, Louisiana, on December 10. The deceased has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. On December 12, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated...
