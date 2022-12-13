Read full article on original website
NBA insider: Lakers looking at a blockbuster trade without Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring all sorts of trade options and a new, multi-player blockbuster rumor has emerged as a possibility. Since early in the offseason we had heard the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers trading Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. It hasn’t happened yet, for a variety of reasons, and at this point, it seems unlikely that either side would agree to it.
Miami Heat ‘clap back’ at NBA League Office over injury report fine
The Miami Heat are still trying to figure some things out on the court. In order to do so, they’ll have to lean into their identity on a full-scale basis. That means that they’ll have to tap into that gritty, determined, and strong-willed mentality that has gotten them this far as an organization. In fact, they may have to go, borderline, petty in order to motivate themselves, especially with their penchant to play down thus far this season.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Running Back Aneyas Williams Can Do It All For Notre Dame
2024 RB commit Aneyas Williams' coach Jason Noland gives insight into what Notre Dame is getting in the Missouri star
Predicting the rest of the Cowboys 2022 schedule, playoff positioning
The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of the stretch run. Here is a prediction for how they will fare and a look at their first round in the 2022 playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys have, once again, entered the stretch run as one of the more formidable and complete teams in the NFL.
Could Kirby Smart win National Coach of the Year award?
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart was already recognized as one of the SEC Coach of the Year, but he is now a finalist for The Dodd Trophy for the national coach of the year honor. Could the Dawgs’ main man get crowned as the best college football coach this year?
College Football Playoff schedule 2022-23: Dates, TV channels, locations, matchups
The 2022-2023 College Football Playoff schedule will have both semifinals played on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. The College Football Playoff will pit Georgia against Ohio State and Michigan against TCU in a bid to figure out the next national champion. Those matchups are...
Micah Parsons calls out media while defending Jalen Hurts comments
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he didn’t disrespect Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for his comments on Von Miller’s podcast. Dallas Cowboy linebacker Micah Parsons turned up the temperature in their rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. While appearing on “the Voncast” with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Parsons talked about the NFL MVP award becoming a quarterback’s award. When bringing up Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his success, he said it’s both player and team.
