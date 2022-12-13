Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds

A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.

Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on charges of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor over the course of more than five years between 2006 and 2012.

Prosecutors say that Willoughby routinely groomed minor teenage girls who were part of the church’s youth program in order to attempt to sexually abuse them.

On June 26, 2012, one of his victims, who was 15 years old at the time, and other youth group members boarded a chartered bus from NLWC to travel to Georgia for a national church youth group conference, where Willoughby served as one of the chaperones.

While on the bus to the event, Willoughby was found guilty of forcing the teen to engage in a sexual act, which she did not disclose until 2018, leading to the identity of other underage victims, and Willoughby’s arrest.

When he is sentenced in April 2023, Willoughby faces a maximum term of up to 30 years in prison.