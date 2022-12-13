Mercedes believes George Russell showed his qualifying pace to be within a tenth of Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 season despite a tough year for the team. Russell outscored Hamilton by 35 points over the course of the year and took Mercedes’ only victory of the season in Brazil. However, it was in qualifying that Mercedes felt there was more of an ability to judge the two drivers and motorsport strategy director James Vowles says the pair were extremely closely matched.

1 DAY AGO