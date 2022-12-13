Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
McLaren door still open to ‘great mystery’ Ricciardo
The chance to race for McLaren in another category in future remains on the table for Daniel Ricciardo, despite Zak Brown describing his lack of performance for the team as “the great mystery.”. Ricciardo was released one year before the end of his contract after a disappointing second Formula...
racer.com
Guenther leads final day of Formula E Valencia testing for Maserati
Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximilian Guenther capped off a strong showing with his new team in pre-season testing for the new generation cars of the ABB Formula E World Championship, setting another testing lap record around the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The German (pictured at right, above, alongside...
racer.com
Russell within a tenth of Hamilton - Mercedes
Mercedes believes George Russell showed his qualifying pace to be within a tenth of Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 season despite a tough year for the team. Russell outscored Hamilton by 35 points over the course of the year and took Mercedes’ only victory of the season in Brazil. However, it was in qualifying that Mercedes felt there was more of an ability to judge the two drivers and motorsport strategy director James Vowles says the pair were extremely closely matched.
Comments / 0