It's bowl season and the Fresno State Bulldogs will be featured in the Mountain West's premier bowl destination. The 'Dogs will take on Washington State in the LA Bowl, which will have a network television broadcast on ABC. It is the first time since 2018 that Fresno State was featured on ABC and the third time this season the 'Dogs have been on network TV. BarkBoard breaks down how to watch and follow along the bowl game.

FRESNO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO