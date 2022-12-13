ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

England World Cup players adopt stray cat from Qatar that kept turning up to their hotel

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vDzq_0jgu7Zsj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEcyl_0jgu7Zsj00
Dave the cat.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/35240602/lebron-carmelo-sons-bronny-bryce-james-kiyan-anthony-high-school-game

  • Two of England's soccer players have adopted a stray cat from Qatar.
  • Nicknamed Dave, the feline has been taken in by John Stones and Kyle Walker.
  • The pair had been sharing regular updates of the cat on social media throughout the World Cup.

England's national soccer team may not have won the World Cup, but two of its players won't be coming home from Qatar empty handed.

According to CNN, England and Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker have adopted a stray cat that kept turning up to the team's hotel throughout the tournament.

Nicknamed Dave, the two players had posted regular updates and pictures of the cat most evenings.

"He was just there one day, so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy," Walker told the Football Association's official media channel.

"First day we got there, Dave pops out," Stones said. "Every night he sat there waiting for his food."

According to the BBC, Dave left Qatar just hours after England's players, following the team's 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

The cat will spend four months in quarantine before moving into his new home.

Stray cats are a common sight in Qatar, and while Stones and Walker may have befriended Dave, not everybody at the tournament was a fan of the wandering felines.

Earlier in December, a Brazilian media officer left journalists shocked when he, quite literally, tossed a stray cat out of a press conference.

Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. was speaking to the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a cat jumped onto the table.

The cat wandered across the table to the unnamed media officer, who proceeded to grab it by the scruff of its neck and throw it on the floor.

As journalists gasped, the media officer shrugged his shoulders, while Vinícius laughed.

Animal rights organization PETA was not impressed, tweeting: "What's this guy's problem?"

"We hope someone is looking after this sweet cat who is probably homeless — just like so many others," PETA added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
People

See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
Tyla

World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six

The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
People

World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday

Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
TheDailyBeast

Boy, 1, Eaten Alive by Crocodile in Front of Dad on Fishing Trip

A father fought in vain to save his 1-year-old boy after a crocodile snatched the baby from a canoe and ate him alive in Malaysia on Thursday morning. The father and son were traveling on a river in Sabah, eastern Malaysia, during a fishing trip when the reptile struck. The dad was unable to rescue his child from the crocodile’s jaws and was himself left with bite wounds in the attempt. Villagers rescued the father—reportedly a Palauh tribesman in his 40s—after he managed to scramble to the banks. The crocodile briefly resurfaced later holding the baby’s body before dragging him down once again. “The father suffered serious head and body injuries. His son is still missing and search operations are ongoing,” said Samoa Rashin, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency. He added that the dad had been taken to hospital for treatment and explained that many local villagers rely on the crocodile-infested waters for their livelihood and food. “We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area,” Rashin said.Read it at Daily Mail
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Insider

Insider

709K+
Followers
38K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy