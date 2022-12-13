ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security 2023: How Americans Feel About the 8.7% COLA

By Ashleigh Ray
 3 days ago
As much as everyone would like to see inflation calm in 2023 , it’s not looking likely. The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing Americans to tighten budgets and cut costs. Those living with a fixed income have a little relief coming their way in the new year with the Social Security Administration announcing an 8.7% increase to benefits. This is the largest increase to benefits since 1981 when an 11.2% increase created the record.

Introduced in 1975, the Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, allows for Social Security benefits to be adjusted based on fluctuations in inflation, as determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. The Social Security Administration compares the average CPI-W in the three months of the third quarter of the current year to the same timeframe in the year prior. In September of this year, the CPI-W was at 8.2%.

While some Americans are happy about the increase, others are not as pleased. A recent GOBankingRates survey asked 1,028 Americans aged 18 and older how they felt about the COLA increase, and here’s what we found.

The Majority Are Undecided

A third of Americans are undecided when it comes to the COLA increase. That makes sense considering how many people don’t receive Social Security benefits. Those that are directly affected or soon to be affected by it are more invested in any and all changes to Social Security. As a matter of fact, those aged 65 and older had the highest percentage of people (38%) that feel the COLA hike is not nearly enough and should’ve been much larger. And those aged 18 to 24 had the highest percentage of people that said they were undecided at 43%.

Across all generations, 21% of people said they feel like the increase is fair and will provide a necessary financial boost to Social Security recipients. Another 21% think it’s nice but should’ve been a little higher. 17% think the increase isn’t nearly enough and should be much higher. And the final 11% feel that the hike is too much. As you can see from these results, there isn’t much consensus in opinions on the COLA increase.

What It Means

The COLA increase doesn’t mean that every beneficiary will receive an 8.7% bonus to their Social Security checks. The amount is specific to each person and can be higher or lower than 8.7% depending on factors such as signing up for Medicare prior to 2023.

While unexpected, the increase does show just how much costs have increased this year because of inflation, and those high costs can vary wildly depending on where you live. The increase will help those seniors hit hard by inflation, but it won’t stop costs from continuing to rise over the next year. Social Security is great and provides benefits to those who need it most, but it’s always a good idea to have your own retirement savings to rely on as well.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

Comments / 6

Robert LaFleur Sr.
3d ago

Fact 8.7 percent increase It's One hundred and forty dollars on top of what retire person are getting .But some seniors citizens are getting less.Is that fair .The answer No.

Reply
2
